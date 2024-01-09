Construction Commences for New Build-for-Rent Community within Master Planned Community of Painted Tree in Dallas Area

"As we embark on this exciting venture, Cyrene at Painted Tree, we aim to create a distinctive living experience that seamlessly integrates modern comforts with the natural beauty and community-oriented spirit of McKinney," said Nathan Pile, President at Curve Development. Post this

Located in the heart of McKinney, just outside Dallas, Cyrene at Painted Tree offers residents the advantages of a close-knit neighborhood combined with the expansive benefits of a large master-planned community. The build-for-rent community by Curve Development will further enhance the appeal of Cyrene at Painted Tree. Each thoughtfully crafted home will reflect modern architecture and offer an array of amenities designed to elevate the living experience. With a focus on convenience and comfort, these residences will feature spacious floor plans, high-quality finishes, attached garages, and private outdoor areas, ensuring a harmonious blend of style and functionality.

"As we embark on this exciting venture, Cyrene at Painted Tree, we aim to create a distinctive living experience that seamlessly integrates modern comforts with the natural beauty and community-oriented spirit of McKinney," said Nathan Pile, President at Curve Development. "This build-for-rent community represents our commitment to delivering exceptional homes that cater to the diverse needs of today's residents."

With its strategic location, top-rated schools, diverse employment opportunities, and access to various amenities, Cyrene at Painted Tree stands as a testament to McKinney's status as one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.

Curve Development anticipates starting pre-leasing the build-for-rent community in the second quarter of 2024. Prospective residents and interested parties are encouraged to stay updated on this exciting project and future leasing opportunities. For more information about Curve Development and updates on Cyrene at Painted Tree, please visit [http://www.curvedevelopment.com

