Construction Commences on Cyrene at Skyline, a Premier Build-for-Rent Community in Waddell, Arizona

11-acre BTR Community by Curve Development To Offer 102 Single-Family Detached Homes and Premium Amenities
WADDELL, Ariz., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curve Development, a leading national developer/builder based in Arizona, is thrilled to announce the commencement of construction on its latest groundbreaking project, Cyrene at Skyline. Nestled in the Phoenix suburbs with the majestic White Tank Mountains as its stunning backdrop, Cyrene at Skyline is set to redefine the rental living experience.
This 11-acre gated community, located in Waddell, AZ, will boast 102 single-family detached homes designed to cater to the diverse needs of modern families. The development offers a mix of single- and two-story residences, providing residents with a range of options to enjoy various views and engage with their neighbors. The thoughtfully planned community includes 3- and 4-bedroom homes, each equipped with contemporary features and top-tier architectural details.
In addition to the well-appointed homes, Cyrene at Skyline is designed to provide residents with a host of amenities to enhance their living experience. Planned amenities include a refreshing pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a barbecue and fireplace area for social gatherings, and ample green spaces for recreation and relaxation.
The prime location of Cyrene at Skyline makes it an ideal choice for those seeking a balance between suburban tranquility and access to recreational activities. Residents will benefit from convenient access to nearby retail, shopping, and entertainment options, ensuring a vibrant and connected community experience.
As with Curve Development's other innovative build-to-rent communities, Cyrene at Skyline is a testament to the company's commitment to providing high-quality, single-family rental homes that offer residents the freedom of renting without compromising on the comforts of a traditional home.
"We are excited to bring the Cyrene concept to the vibrant community of Waddell, offering a unique blend of luxury living and the convenience of renting," said Nathan Pile, CEO of Curve Development. "Cyrene at Skyline is poised to set new standards in the build-for-rent market, providing residents with a modern, amenity-rich community in a picturesque setting."
The construction of Cyrene at Skyline is underway, with the first phase expected to be available for pre-leasing in March of 2024. For more information about Cyrene at Skyline, please visit https://curvedevelopment.com/projects/cyrene-surprise/. Stay updated on Curve Development's latest projects by following them on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
About Curve Development
Curve Development is a national developer/builder based in Arizona, specializing in single-family rental projects coast to coast. Funded by JEN Partners, LLC, a New York-based private equity fund, Curve is positioned to offer a wide variety of investment opportunities on a national scale. With financial resources, regional land partnerships, and a seasoned team, Curve is a trusted partner in real estate development with the agility, creativity, and strength to create limitless value. To learn more, visit https://curvedevelopment.com/.
