Construction Commences on Cyrene at Skyline, a Premier Build-for-Rent Community in Waddell, Arizona

In addition to the well-appointed homes, Cyrene at Skyline is designed to provide residents with a host of amenities to enhance their living experience. Planned amenities include a refreshing pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a barbecue and fireplace area for social gatherings, and ample green spaces for recreation and relaxation.

The prime location of Cyrene at Skyline makes it an ideal choice for those seeking a balance between suburban tranquility and access to recreational activities. Residents will benefit from convenient access to nearby retail, shopping, and entertainment options, ensuring a vibrant and connected community experience.

As with Curve Development's other innovative build-to-rent communities, Cyrene at Skyline is a testament to the company's commitment to providing high-quality, single-family rental homes that offer residents the freedom of renting without compromising on the comforts of a traditional home.

"We are excited to bring the Cyrene concept to the vibrant community of Waddell, offering a unique blend of luxury living and the convenience of renting," said Nathan Pile, CEO of Curve Development. "Cyrene at Skyline is poised to set new standards in the build-for-rent market, providing residents with a modern, amenity-rich community in a picturesque setting."

The construction of Cyrene at Skyline is underway, with the first phase expected to be available for pre-leasing in March of 2024. For more information about Cyrene at Skyline, please visit https://curvedevelopment.com/projects/cyrene-surprise/. Stay updated on Curve Development's latest projects by following them on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

