Construction Industry Consultancy Construction Concepts Launches

"Commercial construction requires complex risk management, especially in times of fluctuating market conditions and rapidly evolving technology involved in business today," said Culnen. "Construction Concepts combines the innovations that technology delivers with strategic consulting, thoughtful collaboration, and business-critical resources to help clients safeguard their financial interests, build more profitable businesses, and maximize their potential in all facets of their operations."

Construction Concepts offers the following services to commercial contractors and subcontractors.

Strategic Consulting

Enterprise Risk Management/ Insurance and Surety Bond Solutions

Insurance Program Management

Surety Program Management

Continuity Planning

Key Employee Acquisition & Retention

Estate Planning

Strategic Credit Management

Construction and Surety Claims Consulting

Construction Concepts partners with an extensive network of resources that specialize in surety and insurance management, estate and tax planning, company continuity, key employee acquisition & retention, and operational efficiencies to create custom solutions for its clients. The firm primarily serves the Northeast and is based in Morristown, New Jersey, and Wilmington, Vermont. one of the country's leading states for alternative risk management.

"At Construction Concepts, we are committed to our clients' success by offering end-to-end advisory services. We see ourselves as true business partners who align our efforts and interests with our clients' visions to help them reach new heights of success," Culnen added.

About Founder and CEO Michael S. Culnen

With more than three decades of construction, consulting, risk management and insurance industry experience, Michael S. Culnen has founded 10 companies since 1992, generating more than $2.25 billion in revenue and protecting over $90 billion in construction contracts over the course of his career in C-suite roles. He is active in numerous professional organizations, including the Surety Underwriters Association (past president) and both the New York and New Jersey chapters of the Construction Financial Management Association. Culnen serves on the board of New York-based NGO Solace House and is leading the development of the C.A.R.E. (Cellphone Abuse Resistance Education) Program — an initiative focused on suicide prevention, screen addiction awareness, and its effect on mental health and depression rates. He has been featured in leading industry trade and regional business publications, including ENR, Construction Executive, Construction Today and NJBiz ("40 Under 40").

About Construction Concepts

Construction Concepts addresses industry challenges faced by commercial contractors, including risk management, fluctuating market conditions, and insurance and surety intricacies, by providing customized solutions, expert guidance, and collaborative relationships built on trust and results. Serving primarily the Northeast, services include risk management, strategic business planning, HR, insurance and surety, enabling construction firms to navigate complexities, achieve operational goals, and sustain growth. Visit www.constructionconcepts.com.

