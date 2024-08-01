Construction Starts on Gateway Fiber's New Network in Brooklyn Park, MN

"Brooklyn Park is excited to welcome Gateway Fiber and their high-speed internet service," said Mayor Hollies Winston. "We look forward to our residents and businesses having improved access, competitive options, and a modern network fueling future growth across our city." Post this

"Brooklyn Park is excited to welcome Gateway Fiber and their high-speed internet service," said Mayor Hollies Winston. "We look forward to our residents and businesses having improved access, competitive options, and a modern network fueling future growth across our city."

The expansion of Gateway's network will benefit residents and businesses with access to a new 100% fiber-optic network, delivering reliable, multi-gig symmetrical internet speeds far superior to cable, 5G, or telephone-based internet. Expanding their services into these new cities also continues Gateway Fiber's commitment to investing in Minnesota by creating local jobs and supporting the local area.

"For a long time, Brooklyn Park residents and businesses only had a single choice for broadband internet, which was outdated cable," said Chris Surdo, President of Gateway Fiber. "Today marks a chance to finally break free from those slower speeds into a truly high-speed option with our fiber network with speeds well over ten times what cable can provide."

Gateway Fiber provides simple, flat-rate, month-to-month pricing with no fees, installation charges, or surprise rate hikes. Gateway Fiber also offers customers whole-home Wi-Fi and outstanding customer service, nearly 70 points higher than the industry average.

Residents will be kept up to date as construction moves along with door hangers informing them of the progress and how to reach Gateway Fiber with questions.

"At Gateway Fiber, we are changing how customers view and interact with their internet provider," said John Meyer, Gateway Fiber's Chief Marketing Officer. "When customers call us, they talk to real, local staff answering our phones. Plus, we have simple, straightforward pricing. The days of navigating through the maze of a big cable internet company are over."

Residents and businesses interested in Gateway Fiber services can visit gatewayfiber.com to learn more, sign up, or receive construction updates.

To support this important expansion and solidify Gateway Fiber's commitment to the local community, the company recently opened an office and warehouse in Fridley and is hiring installation technicians, network construction crews, sales staff, and other roles.

Are you looking for a career in fiber? Check out the Gateway Fiber career page: gatewayfiber.com/careers.

