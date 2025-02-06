Construction Underway at 461-unit Mixed-use Multi-family Community in Greenville, South Carolina

"This project represents an exciting opportunity to deliver an elevated living experience and amenities that align with the growing needs of this community." Post this

Positioned on 21 acres along Tanner Road, the development will integrate five four-story apartment buildings to include 13 retail spaces, 12 townhome buildings, and three carriage home buildings. The wood frame buildings will feature facades consisting of fiber cement lap siding, panels, brick, prefabricated metal canopies, and standing seam metal roofs.

Community amenities will include a grab-and-go market, state-of-the-art fitness and wellness center, fully supplied hobby room, dog park and pet spa, car wash, mail room, and more. Residents will also enjoy a resort-style swimming pool and pool courtyard and outdoor grilling and entertainment areas.

Units will be offered in one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts, boasting quartz countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring.

Completion of the development is scheduled for March 2027. Dynamik Design is the architect, and the community will be managed by Flournoy Properties Group.

McShane is currently building three additional multi-family developments for FDG: Ellison Mallard Creek in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ellison Cool Springs in Franklin, Tennessee, and District Eastside, also in Greenville.

