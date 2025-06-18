Construction underway on luxury waterfront community on Tampa Bay

Hammock Bay offers custom homes with private boat docks on Apollo Beach coastline.

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. , June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Construction is now underway on the highly anticipated Hammock Bay community in Apollo Beach. General contractor RIPA & Associates has teams on-site working on what is poised to be one of the last new luxury waterfront communities available on scenic Tampa Bay.

Initial construction activity at Hammock Bay is focusing on enhancing the community's seawall and preliminary site work in advance of infrastructure installation. Finished homesites are slated for delivery by end of this year.

Hammock Bay is a development by Impact Properties, a company with over 40 years of real estate development experience creating successful landmark properties throughout Florida. Nestled along 16 acres of Apollo Beach coastline, this boutique community will offer just 47 expansive homesites, each with a private boat dock and impressive waterfront views. Designed as a secluded sanctuary with gated entry, Hammock Bay will feature both custom and pre-designed residences that showcase a consistent modern architectural elegance and high-end finishes, distinguishing it from older mixed-style waterfront communities in the local area.

Renowned for its elevated boating lifestyle, Hammock Bay's setting in Apollo Beach is removed from the congestion of the Tampa Bay area, yet close to dining, shopping, schools, healthcare and important conveniences. Residents will also have ready access to big city benefits as Hammock Bay is only 10 miles from Tampa, 12 miles from St. Petersburg, and 16 miles from the scenic Skyway Bridge.

Supported by marketing services by United Landmark Associates and sales by Century 21 Beggins Enterprises and Coldwell Banker Realty, Hammock Bay has already seen remarkable interest since the community was announced, with 50% of homesites reserved by buyers eager to claim a piece of this exceptional waterfront lifestyle. The community promises not only luxury but also unparalleled access to the water, with each residence featuring a private dock and direct entry to Tampa Bay's scenic waterways.

Waterfront homesites are now available from the $600s at Hammock Bay. Homes will range from 3,500 to more than 7,500 square feet, with prices for home lot packages starting around $1.8 million and reaching up to $10 million. Two premier builders, Bartlett Custom Homes and Tide Homes, have been selected to craft these exquisite residences. In addition to stunning design, homes at Hammock Bay will be built above industry standards to withstand Florida's unique coastal challenges, ensuring long-term security and peace of mind.

Additional information is available by visiting LiveHammockBay.com or calling 813.616.5024.

Media Contact

Dilip Kanji, Impact Properties, 1 8136165024, [email protected], https://livehammockbay.com/

SOURCE Impact Properties