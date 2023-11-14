Construction Update: The Drawing Room Cigar Club at London House Nearing Completion

"We are thrilled to see The Drawing Room Cigar Club taking shape. This space will be a testament to our commitment to providing our esteemed members with the ultimate luxury experience," said a Representative at London House. Post this

Members of the Drawing Room will enjoy unrestricted access to this exquisite lounge, which is set to become the ultimate sanctuary for cigar enthusiasts in Orlando. The club is committed to providing a range of exclusive amenities to its members, including:

Complimentary valet service to add convenience and style to every visit.

Personal humidor lockers available for rent, ensuring your cigars are perfectly preserved.

A generous allowance of three guests per visit, so members can share the experience with friends.

An on-site car detailer service available upon request to ensure your vehicle is as pampered as you are.

Access to exclusive Drawing Room events, offering a chance to mingle with fellow aficionados.

A specialty takeout menu from London House, allowing members to enjoy gourmet selections even at home.

The London House Signature Cigar, a unique offering for the discerning smoker.

The Drawing Room Cigar Club is meticulously crafted to enhance the member experience, reflecting the high standards that London House is celebrated for. The construction team is dedicated to creating this exceptional space, with completion expected this year.

"We are thrilled to see The Drawing Room Cigar Club taking shape. This space will be a testament to our commitment to providing our esteemed members with the ultimate luxury experience," said a Representative at London House. "We look forward to unveiling a world-class cigar lounge that will be a haven for enthusiasts."

As construction progresses, London House will continue to keep its members and the public updated on the developments. For those interested in becoming part of this exclusive experience, London House encourages joining the waiting list to secure a spot.

For more information about London House Orlando, visit https://londonhouse.life/.

More About London House

As a private club, London House Orlando offers an array of membership tiers to its discerning clientele, including the House Membership, Elite Membership, Out of Town Membership, and Corporate Memberships. These memberships are designed to cater to members' specific needs and preferences and provide exclusive access to the club's amenities.

To learn more about membership, inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

