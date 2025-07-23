Constructive Dialogue Institute and Council of Independent Colleges Partner to Strengthen Student, Faculty, and Staff Civil Discourse Skills

The Constructive Dialogue Institute and Council of Independent Colleges launched a partnership with eight liberal arts colleges to strengthen civil discourse skills on campus. The collaboration will implement CDI's Perspectives program across students, faculty, and staff during the 2025-26 academic year, providing tools and expert guidance to foster open exchange and prepare students for civic engagement.

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Constructive Dialogue Institute (CDI) and the Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) have launched a new partnership with a cohort of eight independent liberal arts colleges and universities to advance civil discourse and strengthen student engagement at their campuses during the 2025-26 academic year.

Through this collaboration, CDI will work with the cohort of CIC member institutions to implement its research-based dialogue programs and support a yearlong professional learning community for the institutions' leaders. Participating institutions will implement CDI's Perspectives blended learning program across broad groups of students, faculty, and staff, and receive tools, resources, and expert guidance to help build campus environments grounded in curiosity, trust, and open exchange. The initiative is offered in collaboration with CIC's Campus Free Expression Project, which supports institutions in fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for robust intellectual exchange.

"The Council of Independent Colleges strives to support our members as they prepare students with civil discourse skills needed for success on campus, in the workforce, and as engaged citizens and civic leaders," said CIC President Marjorie Hass. "I am pleased we can partner with CDI to equip campus leaders to meet this moment and provide the opportunity to access these resources along with a professional learning community of their peers."

The participating institutions represent a range of private liberal arts colleges and universities dedicated to cultivating principled civic engagement and leadership. Throughout the academic year, this cohort of campuses will engage in regular convenings, share best practices, and build the institutional capacity needed to embed dialogue practices across disciplines and departments.

"This partnership reflects our shared belief that dialogue is not just a campus program—it's a leadership strategy," said Caroline Mehl, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Constructive Dialogue Institute. "We're honored to support CIC institutions in strengthening a culture of open inquiry and helping their communities develop the mindset and skills to engage across differences."

Participating institutions:

College of Wooster (OH)

(OH) Goshen College (IN)

(IN) Hartwick College (NY)

(NY) Presbyterian College (SC)

(SC) Rhodes College (TN)

(TN) Sweet Briar College (VA)

(VA) Trinity University (TX)

(TX) Washington & Jefferson College (PA)

About the Constructive Dialogue Institute

The Constructive Dialogue Institute (CDI) is a nonpartisan nonprofit founded in 2017 that helps colleges and universities cultivate campus cultures that support dialogue across differences. We offer a comprehensive, evidence-based suite of programs designed to reach stakeholders at every level—from college presidents to incoming students—to drive meaningful and lasting culture change. CDI has partnered with hundreds of campuses across the country to foster campus environments where open inquiry, constructive engagement, and mutual respect can thrive. Learn more at www.constructivedialogue.org.

About the Council of Independent Colleges

The Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) is an association of more than 700 nonprofit independent colleges and universities, state-based councils of independent colleges, and other higher education affiliates that works to support college and university leadership, advance institutional excellence, and enhance public understanding of independent higher education's contributions to society. Founded in 1956, CIC is headquartered at One Dupont Circle in Washington, DC. Learn more at cic.edu.

