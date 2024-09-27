Consultant Adam S. Kaplan Supports Jordan River Village

The financial consultant and philanthropist backs Israel's only overnight camp for children with serious health challenges.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adam S. Kaplan, a New York financial consultant and business leader, is proud to announce his continued support for the Jordan River Village (JRV), Israel's only overnight camp serving children facing serious health challenges, including chronic illnesses and disabilities. Kaplan, alongside his twin brother Daniel Kaplan, is an ambassador for JRV and is committed to fostering a nurturing environment where children can thrive.

Jordan River Village offers a unique, inclusive space where children with life-threatening illnesses and serious conditions can experience the joy of childhood in a supportive, safe setting. The camp enables children to participate in a variety of activities designed to promote physical, emotional, and social well-being, giving them the opportunity to build self-confidence and resilience.

"Supporting Jordan River Village is incredibly meaningful to me," said Adam S. Kaplan. "The camp's mission to provide a safe and joyful experience for children facing serious health challenges aligns perfectly with my belief in fostering strength and hope in our communities. Seeing the positive impact it has on the lives of these children is truly inspiring."

The Kaplan brothers' dedication to Jordan River Village is part of a broader commitment to making a difference in the lives of those in need. Their advocacy and financial support ensure that JRV continues to offer life-changing experiences for the children and families it serves.

Adam Kaplan is a business professional whose career path is characterized by excellence and dedication. With a strong background in financial consulting, Kaplan excels in managing diverse business portfolios. His success is rooted in his passion and unwavering commitment to his clients. Kaplan is an accomplished academic in economics and also enjoys aviation, model car crafting, sports, and cultural exploration. His ethical practice and leadership skills have made him a respected figure in the consulting world.

For more news and information about Adam Kaplan, please visit https://adamskaplan.net/.

For more information about Jordan River Village, please visit www.afjrv.org.

Media Contact

Media Relations, Adam S. Kaplan, 1 516-927-7009, [email protected]

SOURCE Adam S. Kaplan