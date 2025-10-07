Consultants Face AI Disruption -- New Amazon Bestseller Shows How to Thrive, Not Just Survive

Named Amazon's #1 New Release in Office Automation, Rob Berg's 'The Consultant's AI Companion' is already being hailed by industry leaders as "the right book at the right time" for consultants navigating the AI era.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Management consultant, author, and executive coach Rob Berg has released his new book, 'The Consultant's AI Companion: Everything You Need to Succeed in the Age of Artificial Intelligence,' which has already earned the distinction of #1 New Release in Amazon's Office Automation category.

Written for consultants, executive coaches, and professional service providers, the book provides practical guidance on integrating artificial intelligence into client work, operations, and business strategy - without requiring technical expertise.

Loraine Huchler, PE, CMC®, FIMC and Education & Certification Chair at the Institute of Management Consultants USA, praised the book as "Unbelievably valuable… the right book at the right time."

"As AI transforms industries at a rapid pace, consultants and advisors are under pressure to demonstrate value beyond traditional process improvement," said Berg. "Many professionals worry that AI could automate away the very tasks for which they bill clients. But the reality is that those tasks - research, data analysis, drafting - are exactly the ones clients increasingly see as commoditized. This book is a hands-on companion that shows professionals how to apply AI in real-world consulting situations - freeing them from repetitive work and enabling them to deliver what clients truly value: strategy, insight, creativity, and impact."

Key Highlights

Practical use cases tailored for professional services firms, from research and analysis to client engagement and project delivery.

A roadmap for integrating AI responsibly while preserving the human qualities that clients value most - judgment, empathy, and creativity.

Insights drawn from Berg's 20+ years as a principal consultant, practice leader, and executive coach.

The Consultant's AI Companion is Berg's second book, following his earlier work The Courageous Consultant: Seven Keys to Becoming an Exceptional Advisor. Together, these titles reflect his commitment to equipping professionals with the tools to thrive in a rapidly changing business landscape.

About the Author

Rob Berg is a principal consultant and director of the Applied AI Consulting practice at Perr & Knight. He is the author of 'The Courageous Consultant: Seven Keys to Becoming an Exceptional Advisor,' and a frequent speaker on the intersection of consulting, leadership, and emerging technologies. In addition to his consulting career, Berg is an experienced executive coach who helps professionals expand their influence, creativity, and results in the age of AI.

