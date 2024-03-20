Consulting Magazine Recognizes Rachel Marano of Pivot Point Consulting for Excellence in Leadership in 2024 Leaders in Technology Awards

"I am honored to receive this award from Consulting Magazine. While we have many roles, at our core, we are consultants, and our clients and their patients inspire what we do and why we do it each day," said Rachel Marano, President & Founder of Pivot Point Consulting. Post this

Marano is a seasoned entrepreneur and healthcare IT executive. Her tenure includes pivotal roles in leading complex EHR implementations for esteemed clients, such as Stanford Healthcare, Lancaster General Health and Advocate Healthcare. After a successful career as a certified Cerner and Epic implementation consultant, Marano founded Pivot Point Consulting in 2011. Her vision culminated in the acquisition of Pivot Point Consulting by Vaco in 2016, where she spearheaded the integration of both firms. Under her leadership, the company flourished and has witnessed year-over-year growth as a start-up to the national healthcare consulting powerhouse it is today. The firm is currently ranked #1 Best in KLAS for Managed IT Services, #1 Best in KLAS for Technical Services and has been recognized as a KLAS top performer in multiple categories for the past nine years.

A key differentiator that sets Marano apart as a leader is her commitment to her team, particularly in fostering innovation and maintaining a healthy culture at Pivot Point Consulting. She was recently profiled in Fast Company, sharing her journey of creating a workplace culture free of workaholism and focused on self-awareness, emotional intelligence and self-care.

Marano's influence in healthcare IT extends beyond her professional achievements. With an eight-year tenure on the Greater Chicago Chapter HIMSS board, including roles of president and communications chair, Marano has consistently championed innovation and collaboration within the industry. Additionally, her contributions as program and sponsorship chair of the Indiana HIMSS board underscore her dedication to advancing healthcare technology at a national but also regional scale.

Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in the May 17, 2024, issue of Consulting Magazine. To view the full list of winners, visit www.consultingmag.com/2024/03/18/consulting-magazine-announces-2024-leaders-in-technology.

About Consulting Magazine

Consulting Magazine® is the preeminent news journal of the consulting profession and the authority in the advisory world for more than 25 years. No other publication covers the industry with such a broad perspective on the business of consulting. Reaching executives, senior partners and practice leaders in small, medium and global enterprise firms, Consulting Magazine® has the ear of the profession and the respect of global professionals whose work powers a dynamic and constantly changing industry. Consulting Magazine® has set the standard for recognizing the very best in the profession with award programs such as: Best Firms to Work For, Fastest Growing Firms, Global Leaders, Rising Stars of the Profession, Top Consultants, CM50, Women Leaders, and Leaders in Technology. These programs seek out and recognize the leaders, innovators and leading practitioners and practices from around the globe. Beyond news and industry intelligence, Consulting Magazine® delivers educational and thought leadership programs in the form of webinars, summits, special surveys and focused sector reports. For more information, visit consultingmag.com.

About Pivot Point Consulting

Pivot Point Consulting is a KLAS-ranked consulting leader dedicated to empowering healthcare organizations to maximize the value derived from their investments. Backed by Vaco Holdings, a leading global professional services organization, Pivot Point Consulting's comprehensive suite of services spans managed services, analytics and AI, EHR, ERP, advisory, virtual care and cybersecurity. With a team of award-winning industry experts, Pivot Point delivers top-tier consulting, managed services and talent solutions to providers, payers, life sciences and technology organizations.

Pivot Point Consulting has consistently earned accolades from KLAS over the past nine years. In addition to 2024's ranking as #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services and #1 Best in KLAS: Technical Services, Pivot Point has previously ranked #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services in 2023 and #2 Best in KLAS: Partial IT Outsourcing (renamed Managed IT Services in 2023) and Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm in 2022. In 2020, Pivot Point was honored as the #1 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm.

To learn more, go to pivotpointconsulting.com.

