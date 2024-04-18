Consumer Data Marketing Platform Takes on Loss of Third Party Cookies

"HUCKLE provides more than 300 data points on customers, including demographics like age, gender, income, home ownership, hobbies and interests" Marketing Manager Sarah Fitch said. Post this

"HUCKLE provides more than 300 data points on customers, including demographics like age, gender, income, home ownership, hobbies and interests. The updated version includes new data points including media usage, occupation, language spoken and DEI related metrics" Marketing Manager Sarah Fitch said.

"Upgraded plans reveal customers' passions across categories such as Home, Auto, Health & Beauty, Fashion, Outdoor, Art, Travel & Culture, Family & Food and Money. This allows businesses to personalize campaigns further by understanding what truly motivates their customers," she added.

Other additions in this release include the ability to create highly targeted ads and emails based on customer insights, ensuring increased engagement and conversions, Fitch said.

Additionally, HUCKLE future-proofs marketing strategies by eliminating reliance on third-party cookies. This ensures compliance with evolving privacy regulations while maintaining effectiveness. This approach builds consumer trust and safeguards against disruptions.

"This year Google began eliminating third party cookies in Chrome, disrupting the online advertising industry and forcing advertisers large and small to develop first party data strategies. HUCKLE fills that need," Fitch said.

"The HUCKLE Update promises businesses increased ROI through targeted campaigns, maximizing marketing spend and achieving higher conversion rates. It's a game-changer for businesses looking to optimize their marketing efforts efficiently and effectively," she added.

Fitch explained that HUCKLE prioritizes data security. Customer data is never used to train the model and is completely anonymized upon upload. Additionally, HUCKLE leverages US census data, with over 90 million updates daily, covering over 260 million profiles for unparalleled accuracy. It matches customer information with over 300 data points.

