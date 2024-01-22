Consumer Durables Analytics Veteran Peter Greene Joins Datavations

"With his deep expertise in Consumer Durables Market Research and strong relationships with leading companies in the space, Peter is a great addition to our world-class team," said Philip Odelfelt, CEO. Post this

"Datavations has pioneered a powerful set of solutions for Consumer Durables manufacturers that help them sell more into the channel and make decisions about product strategy including Inventory, Pricing, Assortment, Promotion and many others", said Philip Odelfelt, Datavations Chief Executive Officer. "With his deep expertise in Consumer Durables Market Research and strong relationships with leading companies in the space, Peter is a great addition to our world-class team."

Since its founding, Datavations has engaged dozens of the top Consumer Durables Manufacturers with its ground-breaking Commerce Alert Hub™ solution, and many of those companies have already realized millions of dollars in increased revenues and decreased costs because of using the software. Customers include Saint Gobain, Masco, Assa Abloy, among others.

"I have watched this industry evolve from my early days with NPD to my most recent work with Numerator, and it is clear that having accurate, actionable information about product performance is crucial for helping Consumer Durables Manufacturers be successful," said Greene. "I am excited to be contributing to the ongoing growth of Datavations and working with our clients to leverage these insights and maximize their ROI."

About Datavations

Datavations is a market-leading Data Analytics solution provider for the Consumer Durables industry. The company's Commerce Alert Hub is the most accurate Market Intelligence Platform for Consumer Durables Manufacturers, using state-of the-art data analytics and machine learning to provide the power to make informed decisions that help them gain and maintain market share, and boost margins. Datavations focuses on the North America Home Improvement (HI) Segment, an estimated $800B industry with a Total Addressable Market (TAM) for the company's solutions estimated at $2.6B.

For more information please visit www.datavations.com, email [email protected], or call 1-631-241-5071.

Company address:

Datavations

167 Madison Ave,

Suite 205 #5001

New York, NY 10016

Media Contact

Eric Warren, Datavations, 1 9186999074, [email protected], www.datavations.com

SOURCE Datavations