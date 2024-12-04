Consumer Guide Automotive Announces 2025 Best Buy Vehicles

Nissan is Consumer Guide's most awarded brand for 2025—earning an impressive five Best Buy awards. Post this

"Nissan has a broad product lineup, offering something in almost every category. Our editors have determined that five vehicles from Nissan are among the best products in their respective segments," said Consumer Guide Publisher Tom Appel, who led the editors' selection process for this year's list.

Among premium brands, Acura, Genesis, and Lexus topped the list, each having been awarded two Best Buy trophies for 2025.

Since 1967, Consumer Guide Automotive's award-winning editorial team has used a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation process to identify the vehicles worthy of serious consideration by consumers. The editors utilize objective criteria, such as price, features, performance, accommodations, fuel economy, reliability records, and resale value, to assess each vehicle.

The key to Consumer Guide Automotive's annual Best Buy Awards is the careful evaluation of every aspect of each vehicle as it relates to consumers' real-world driving experience. It is this thoroughness that leads consumers to check Consumer Guide Automotive reviews before buying a new vehicle.

Consumer Guide's editorial team drives more than 50,000 miles every year evaluating what these vehicles do well—and what they don't. Whether it is driving through the city, on highways, in rural areas, on long trips, or simply picking up the kids at school, these vehicles are tested in the same way that typical car buyers would use their vehicles.

