Consumer Rating Acquires BrandXads, Expanding Its Digital Marketing Capabilities

"By combining Consumer Rating's brand-first, data-driven publishing approach with BrandXads' proven marketing strategy, we are positioning ourselves to deliver even greater value to our clients and partners," said Blake Harrison, Co-Founder & CEO of Consumer Rating. Post this

Established in 2005, BrandXads has 20 years of experience assisting more than 300 global brands across various industries with customer acquisition initiatives, including email marketing, search, display, social and video. Twice recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, BrandXads has built a strong reputation as a trusted leader in digital growth and media excellence.

"This acquisition represents an exciting new chapter for BrandXads," said Stephen Berg, Founder and CEO of BrandXads. "Joining forces with Consumer Rating allows us to accelerate our growth, expand our reach and continue to deliver best-in-class digital marketing and media solutions to our clients on a larger scale."

With this acquisition, Consumer Rating enhances its position as a brand-centric leader in performance marketing. Together with BrandXads, the combined organization unites an expansive media network with deep expertise in publishing and digital marketing strategy, establishing a powerful ecosystem designed to drive sustainable, measurable growth for advertisers.

To find out more, visit consumerating.org and brandxads.com.

About Consumer Rating

Consumer Rating is a data-driven, free online resource of hundreds of honest reviews, ratings and side-by-side comparisons of products and services across various industries including health and wellness, banking, consumer goods, insurance, technology and more. With the goal of helping customers make informed purchase decisions, Consumer Rating utilizes an outside editorial team to provide expert, non-biased reviews based on thoughtful research and user experience. Learn more at consumerrating.org.

Media Contact

Deanna McCoy, Consumer Rating, 1 610-247-2902, [email protected]

SOURCE Consumer Rating