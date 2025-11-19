Consumers Agree Legal System Abuse Drives Up Insurance Costs, Prompting Demand for Reform

"The survey makes it clear: Americans want reform and accountability. Independent agents are working with their customers so they further understand the impact of lawsuit abuse and how to advocate for reform," said Charles Symington, Big "I" president & CEO. Post this

"Consumers are absolutely correct. They are paying the price for unnecessary lawsuits in the form of higher insurance costs for their households," said Charles Symington, Big "I" president & CEO. "The survey makes it clear: Americans want reform and accountability. Independent agents are working with their customers so they further understand the impact of lawsuit abuse and how to advocate for reform."

Consumers also expressed skepticism about who truly benefits from lawsuits against insurers. Nearly three-quarters (73%) said attorneys and law firms profit most, compared to only 30.9% who believe consumers with valid claims benefit.

Third-Party Litigation Funding Drives Costs Even Higher

Despite awareness of traditional lawsuit abuse, many consumers remain unfamiliar with "third-party litigation funding," a growing practice where outside investors finance lawsuits for profit. Nearly 40% said they were not at all familiar with this trend, underscoring a gap in public understanding of how global capital is increasingly driving U.S. insurance litigation and consumer costs.

Call for Action and Reform

Consumers aren't just aware of the problem; they're ready for change. The survey reveals overwhelming demand for action to rein in abusive litigation and restore fairness to the insurance system.

89.7% say it's important to reduce unnecessary lawsuits to help control insurance costs.

84.3% would support reforms if they knew certain legal practices were making their insurance more expensive.

A majority (54.8%) believe that the state and federal government should take the lead in addressing the issue, while many also pointed to insurance companies (33.6%) and courts (32.6%).

"Consumers overwhelmingly agree that unchecked litigation is not protecting them, it's costing them. It directly affects their family budgets by adding thousands of dollars every year in unnecessary costs for their insurance and other products and services," added Symington.

According to The Perryman Group, lawsuit abuse is costing the average American family $5135 a year. Another recent study from the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) and Munich Reinsurance America, Inc. (Munich Re US) estimates the impact is even higher—at more than $6,500 for a family of four. The Big "I" is working with a broad coalition of stakeholders across a variety of industries to educate consumers and legislators about litigation funding and hold those accountable for driving up insurance costs.

Methodology

National survey conducted by Mfour Data Research via mobile targeting consumers ages 25+ who have home, auto and/or business insurance.

