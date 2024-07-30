Consumers trust water utilities, scientists most for information about tap water

"High quality drinking water is critical for all communities," said David LaFrance, AWWA CEO. "It is clear that affordability is a growing concern for many people and that a federal assistance program to aid in paying water bills for vulnerable households would be supported by those in need." Post this

Seventy percent of respondents said they trust their water utilities "a lot" or "some" for information about their water, with scientists close behind at 68%. Local governments (59%), state governments (57%), and environmental groups (57%) rounded out the top five most trusted groups. Trust in utilities was higher among White respondents (76%) than Hispanic respondents (73%) and Black respondents (65%).

Water affordability continues to be a big concern among the annual survey's respondents. More than one in three (34%) report that they struggle to pay water bills on time. Of those who report struggling to pay their water bills, 83% would support a federal assistance program. Nearly 77% of respondents overall would support such a program.

"High quality drinking water is critical for all communities," said David LaFrance, AWWA CEO. "It is clear that affordability is a growing concern for many people and that a federal assistance program to aid in paying water bills for vulnerable households would be supported by those in need. They also view water as no less essential than food and energy, both of which are supported by federal programs."

As in previous surveys, patterns emerged in water quality ratings based on the race, income and gender of respondents. Nearly three in four survey respondents (72%) view the water in their home as safe, but both Black and Hispanic respondents rated their water quality lower than White respondents. Those who did not struggle to pay their water bills rated water quality 10 points higher than those who struggled to pay. Male respondents rated water quality 11% higher than female respondents.

Once again, recalling communication from water utilities other than a bill was associated with more positive perceptions of tap water. Respondents who remembered receiving recent communication from water utilities were three times more likely to say the safety of their water supply has gotten better over the past five years.

"It is so important that our communities understand how water is managed, treated, tested and delivered," said AWWA President Cheryl Porter. "The simple act of talking about what goes into delivering safe and affordable water can have a big impact on how people perceive water quality, regardless of their ethnicity or income.

"Still, the best way to build trust with our communities and increase confidence in our water is to dedicate ourselves every day to providing safe, reliable service," she added.

This poll was conducted between May 1-7, 2024, and it reflects a sample of 2,010 adults receiving water from a public water supply. The interviews were conducted online. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Established in 1881, the American Water Works Association is the largest nonprofit, scientific and educational association dedicated to managing and treating water, the world's most vital resource. With approximately 50,000 members, AWWA provides solutions to improve public health, protect the environment, strengthen the economy and enhance our quality of life.

Morning Consult is a global data intelligence company delivering insights on what people think in real time. By surveying tens of thousands across the globe every day, Morning Consult is unmatched in scale and speed: It determines the true measure of what people think and how their decisions impact business, politics and the economy. Industry leaders rely on Morning Consult's proprietary technology and analysis for real-time intelligence to transform information into a competitive advantage.

