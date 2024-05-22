Contech360, LLC to Join FORVIS, LLP Construction Technology Practice

Contech360, LLC to join Forvis, LLP to lead their new construction technology solutions business and Trimble partnership.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Contech360, LLC, a leading provider of construction technology solutions, is pleased to announce the signing of an asset acquisition agreement with FORVIS, LLP, a leading public accounting and consulting firm. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for both organizations, solidifying their commitment to innovation and growth in the construction technology sector and is expected to close in the early fall.

As part of the agreement, Contech360's two managing partners, Jim Wagner and Steve Maddox, will assume key leadership roles within the Construction & Real Estate Practice at FORVIS. They will serve as Managing Directors and will spearhead the firm's construction technology business unit, bringing with them a wealth of experience and expertise in the industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Contech360 to FORVIS," said Jason Meyers, National Industry Leader for Construction & Real Estate at FORVIS. "With our recent announcement as an Authorized

Business Development Partner with Trimble, we recognized the need for strong leadership to drive our construction technology practice forward. Jim and Steve's proven track record of success and their deep understanding of the industry make them ideal candidates to lead this important business unit for us."

The acquisition of Contech360 by FORVIS represents a strategic alignment of vision and resources, aimed at delivering enhanced value and innovation to clients across the construction sector. The combined expertise of both parties will enable FORVIS to further strengthen its position as a thought leader and advisor on technology solutions and user adoption for the construction industry. "We are excited about the opportunities that this acquisition brings for our team and our clients," said Jim Wagner, Managing Partner of Contech360.

"By joining forces with FORVIS, we will have access to greater resources and a broader network, allowing us to deliver even greater value to our clients and drive innovation in the construction technology space." Steve Maddox, Managing Partner of Contech360, added, "This is an exciting new chapter for Contech360 and FORVIS. We are eager to leverage our combined strengths to accelerate growth, expand our capabilities, and deliver cutting-edge solutions and services that address the evolving needs of the construction industry."

About Contech360, LLC:

Contech360, LLC is one of the largest construction technology consulting firms in the US, offering services and innovative solutions for all areas of a construction company, from the field to the back office to streamline accounting, project management, enhance productivity, and drive operational efficiency in the construction industry. With a focus on delivering tailored consulting services and solutions to meet the unique needs of each client, Contech360 is committed to empowering construction companies to succeed in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

About FORVIS, LLP:

FORVIS, LLP is a trusted provider of comprehensive technology solutions for the construction industry. With a dedicated team of experts and a commitment to innovation, FORVIS helps construction companies optimize their operations, improve project outcomes, and achieve greater success. From project management software to cutting-edge technology solutions, FORVIS delivers the tools and expertise construction companies need to thrive in today's competitive market.

Media Contact

