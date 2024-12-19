Contego Medical Announces First Patients Treated with Neuroguard IEP System

The introduction of the Neuroguard IEP System ushers in a new era for treating patients with carotid artery disease. Post this

"The Neuroguard System is very easy to use and streamlines the steps for treating our patients with carotid artery disease. I believe this innovation will reduce the risk of stroke during and after carotid artery stenting procedures," said Dr. John Gaughen. Dr. Srinivas Attanti added, "The pores on the integrated filter are much smaller than those on traditional technology, improving stroke protection for our patients."

Clinical studies of the Neuroguard IEP System, including the PERFORMANCE I Trial and PERFORMANCE II IDE Trial, consistently reported unprecedented low event rates – zero major strokes, zero neurologic deaths, and zero stent thromboses – at up to 2-year follow-up.(1,2)

"When we started Contego, we always had our sights set on this day. The introduction of the Neuroguard IEP System ushers in a new era for treating patients with carotid artery disease, providing a level of safety and confidence that was previously unmatched," said Dr. Ravish Sachar, Contego Medical's CEO and Founder.

About Contego Medical, Inc.

Contego Medical, Inc., founded by Drs. Ravish Sachar and Jay Yadav, is a leader in developing state-of-the-art solutions that transform complex cases into simplified procedures. The company's portfolio of integrated, multi-functional products is designed to improve patient outcomes and procedural efficiency in the treatment of carotid and peripheral vascular disease. To date, more than 3,000 patients have been treated with Contego Medical products.

For more information on Contego Medical and the Neuroguard IEP System, visit www.contegomedical.com.

Neuroguard IEP and Integrated Embolic Protection are trademarks or registered trademarks of Contego Medical.

1. Gray W, MD. Two-Year Outcomes of the PERFORMANCE II Trial: A Prospective, Multicenter, Single-Arm Investigation of a 3-in-1 Carotid Stent System With Integrated Embolic Protection. Presented at: VIVA; November 4 2024; Las Vegas, NV

2. Langhoff R, et al. Catheter Cardiovasc Interv. 2022;100(6):1090-1099

Media Contact

Julie Dye, Marketing Dx for Contego Medical, 1 5125637261, [email protected]

SOURCE Contego Medical