Contemporary Artist Laurance Rassin Exhibits During Miami Art Week

"Miami Art Week brings together an energy unlike anywhere else, and I'm excited to share my new work in a city that truly celebrates bold, contemporary expression," said artist Laurance Rassin. Post this

Utilizing a controlled color palette composed primarily of phthalo green, burnt umber, yellow ochre, lamp black and titanium white, his abstract and figurative forms feature a distinctive impasto technique.

"Miami Art Week brings together an energy unlike anywhere else, and I'm excited to share my new work in a city that truly celebrates bold, contemporary expression," said artist Laurance Rassin. "With this series, I wanted the surface itself to tell a story, inviting viewers to feel as much as they see."

For more information about contemporary artist, Laurance Rassin, please visit: www.laurancerassin.com.

About Laurance Rassin

Laurance Rassin is an internationally recognized fine artist. Rassin's paintings, tapestries, sculptures, and ceramics can be found in some of the world's most prestigious private art collections. Rassin creates a sumptuous, controlled color palette, enveloping his audience with his signature large-scale impasto oil paintings, bronze sculptures, ceramics, tapestries, and textiles. Rassin is the artistic director and founding member of The New Blue Riders, a twenty-first century contemporary art movement.

Rassin was one of the first contemporary artists to preside over the closing bell at NASDAQ and has appeared on CNBC, FOX Business, MTV Networks and Bravo. He has been featured in the Financial Times, Newsweek, Departures, Associated Press, The New York Daily News, Women's Wear Daily, New York Post, Star Magazine, New York Social Diary, Palm Beach Post, Palm Beach Daily News, Palm Beach Art Magazine and many more publications.

Rassin raises money and supports many charities through the sale of his artwork, charities include: The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), American Red Cross, Chabad's Children of Chernobyl (CCOC), American Cancer Society, Autism Speaks, Dress for Success, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the 92nd Street Y.

About Miami Art Week

Each year, Miami Art Week transforms Miami, Miami Beach, Coral Gables and South Florida as a whole into the epicenter of the global art scene. With over 20 art fairs, 1,200 galleries and thousands of artists, the week attracts collectors, art lovers, and cultural influencers from around the world. Blending art with dynamic cultural events, Miami Art Week reinforces South Florida's position as a premier worldwide destination for the arts.

Miami Art Week's mission is to provide visibility and opportunities for artists, galleries, and arts organizations to connect with collectors and art lovers alike. Signature events, including the Kickoff Party, Arte NXT Wynwood Pop-Up Show, photoMIAMI and Art Coral Gables showcase the diverse creativity and innovation that define the Week.

Learn more at Miami Art Week (https://www.miamiartweek.org).

Media Contact

Tracy Memoli, The Collab Lab, 1 2122039307, [email protected], www.laurancerassin.com

SOURCE Laurance Rassin