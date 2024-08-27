Content at Scale is Now BrandWell: An All-In-One Growth Engine for Sustainable Brand Growth

Content at Scale, a leader in AI-powered content generation, is excited to announce its rebranding to BrandWell.

GLENDALE, Ariz., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Content at Scale, a leader in AI-powered content generation, is excited to announce its rebranding to BrandWell.

What started as an AI writing tool that solely focused on creating and publishing long-form SEO blog posts has now evolved into an all-in-one brand growth engine, and this change reflects that.

Why The Rebrand?

Back in 2021, Content at Scale was built to solve one of the biggest pain points of marketers: how to effectively scale content while also ranking well.

At that time, the current AI writers in the market required too much handholding -- complex prompting and piecing together each blog post. Content at Scale presented a completely hands-off way to scale content, enabling marketers to run content marketing campaigns more efficiently and effectively.

Content at Scale was the first undetectable writer on the scene and became the best AI SEO writer in the field – no hallucinations, real-time deep research, could mimic human expertise and writing, and generated near-perfect content in minutes without any human intervention.

Beyond article writing, Content at Scale soon added more tech stacks: keyword research, content intelligence, and generative AI.

As the Content at Scale software developed from just a simple AI writer into a robust, all-in-one brand growth engine, its target user has changed as well. The app is no longer just a little writing sidekick but a real brand growth solution for smart professionals looking for efficiency and results without the need to build an entire marketing team.

With these developments, the Content at Scale name no longer accurately represents this expanded capability.

"We'll be going beyond content marketing. If you think about big tools, they're great at what they do. They give you a CRM, they give you analytics, or they specialize in email marketing. But we want to be the platform that helps you fill that CRM, that gives you traffic data to analyze, that gives you subscribers to email, and more. We are aiming to fuel true brand growth through the actual work that takes to drive real results." – Justin McGill, founder of BrandWell

What's Changing?

Content at Scale is now BrandWell -- a premium brand-building platform that features two advanced tech stacks:

RankWell - The same long-form AI writer but souped up with its own keyword research tool, content intelligence suite, SEO and NLP analysis, image gallery, plagiarism checker, and WordPress/Shopify auto sync plugins. RankWell goes deeper on research than anything on the market by analyzing top-ranking content, news, social content, scholarly articles, and more, parsing that down, and putting together a custom database before tapping into multiple LLMs to generate the best long-form, fully optimized content.

WriteWell - All your short-form and marketing copy, in one place. WriteWell features

40+ AI agents specifically trained on marketing tasks like generating highly engaging LinkedIn posts, creating entire ebooks, and more. Plus, users get unlimited access to BrandWell's undetectable rewriter and real-time plagiarism checker, and a ton of other writing tools such as the Text Summarizer, Tone Checker, Grammar Editor, and more.

What's New?

Automatic Internal Linking - BrandWell crawls and builds an in-depth knowledge graph of a brand, providing a full context into topics it has covered to create deep internal linking and automatically build a robust backlink profile. Plus, it identifies topical gaps and keyword opportunities for a brand to dominate.

Brand Publisher Network - The same knowledge graph gets stored in a database which allows websites to earn relevant, natural links from real brands through the co-op-based Brand Publisher Network. ONLY high-quality, relevant links.

Refresh and Rewrite Old Content Instantly - BrandWell performs complete audits on an entire website automatically, identifying poorly performing content so editors can either rewrite or refresh them at a click of a button.

With all these updates and new offerings, BrandWell now gives marketers, publishers, and entrepreneurs a complete solution for growing their brand -- putting the entire content marketing process on autopilot for AI-powered brand growth done WELL.

Coming soon to BrandWell: Google Search Console integration for real-time insights into content performance

Looking ahead, BrandWell will continue to innovate and expand its offerings, providing even more tools and features to support users in achieving their growth goals.

BrandWell remains committed to staying at the forefront of AI and content marketing technology, ensuring that content creators have access to the most advanced and effective tools available.

For more information about BrandWell and its new offerings, please visit brandwell.ai or contact Julia McCoy at [email protected].

About BrandWell

BrandWell, formerly known as Content at Scale, is a leading content marketing automation platform. Its mission is to empower marketers, publishers, and entrepreneurs with the tools they need to grow their brands through AI-powered content solutions. With its advanced RankWell, WriteWell, Plugins, and Content Intelligence tech stacks, BrandWell aims to provide a comprehensive suite of tools for keyword research, SEO, content creation, and more, to achieve higher rankings and traffic growth.

Learn more at https://brandwell.ai/.

