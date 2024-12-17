Content Workshop Wins Cybersecurity Content Marketing Agency of the Year Award

"We are thrilled to accept this award for the second year in a row," said Content Workshop President and Founder David J Ebner. "It goes to show that a story well-told can still move the needle, especially in tech and software." Post this

"We are thrilled to accept this award for the second year in a row," said Content Workshop President and Founder David J Ebner. "This just affirms the dedication and passion of our strategists, writers, and designers. It goes to show that a story well-told can still move the needle, especially in tech and software."

Content Workshop is known for creating targeted, impactful cybersecurity content marketing campaigns that resonate with technical audiences and business decision-makers by blending storytelling with data-driven strategies.

"The cybersecurity content marketing space demands not just technical knowledge but also a keen understanding of industry trends and challenges," Ebner said. "Through our partnerships with the Cybersecurity Marketing Society and industry-leading clients, we've had the privilege to stay at the forefront of these developments, gaining insights from a network of professionals dedicated to elevating cybersecurity marketing standards."

Content Workshop's work with Palo Alto Networks, a global cybersecurity leader, is an example of how the agency creates content that simplifies complex topics while showcasing clients' expertise. From thought leadership articles to comprehensive campaigns, Content Workshop has helped amplify client voices in the industry and connect with audiences across multiple channels.

With Keyfactor, a trusted name in certificate lifecycle management, Content Workshop developed content that bridges technical depth with accessibility, addressing critical pain points for IT and security professionals. The partnership has resulted in campaigns that not only educate but also drive measurable business outcomes.

"These collaborations exemplify our commitment to being more than just a content provider—we are strategic partners invested in our clients' success," Ebner said. "We are incredibly grateful to the Cybersecurity Marketing Society for this recognition, to our clients for their unwavering trust, and to our team for their creativity, passion, and hard work. Together, we're not just creating content—we're shaping the future of cybersecurity marketing."

Content Workshop, founded in 2013 by David J Ebner, is a story-first cybersecurity content marketing agency that helps small and overworked cybersecurity marketing teams use brand storytelling to reach business development goals. The agency does this by creating strategic content to boost brand authority, tailoring messages for cybersecurity audiences, and providing cybersecurity content experts without the extra employee headcount.

