ContentWise strengthens Nordic presence with Telenor Sweden, Norway and Finland's DNA

Telenor Nordics deploys ContentWise UX Engine to power content strategy across linear, VOD, and OTT in Norway, Sweden and DNA on a common platform. Full SaaS rollout enables rapid access to innovation and centralized control across markets. Editorial teams across Telenor markets gain a unified platform to manage personalization and content curation.

MILAN, Italy, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UX Engine, the content recommendation and orchestration platform for video services, has expanded its footprint within the Telenor Group, covering Norway, Sweden and Finland.

Telenor Sweden is now deploying UX Engine across its streaming operations. Work is also underway with the video service of Telenor subsidiary DNA in Finland, further extending the platform's reach in the region.

With this, ContentWise is strengthening its presence in the Nordics, positioning itself as the go-to partner for streaming operators in the region looking to accelerate audience engagement and improve content performance.

ContentWise UX Engine is now fully integrated into Telenor Sweden's editorial workflows, powering content automation and personalization across linear TV, video-on-demand, and third-party OTT apps. The deployment also enables centralized control across markets, supporting multiple catalogs and languages from a single interface.

The project was delivered as a full SaaS deployment, providing Telenor with immediate access to new features and innovations with minimal lead time, a sharp contrast to traditional solutions.

This extended partnership marks a significant step in establishing ADB and ContentWise as key, long-term technology partners for Telenor.

"As part of building a common and scalable service delivery platform for TV and streaming in the Nordics, we are pleased to extend the use of ContentWise from Norway to our customers in Sweden and Finland. ContentWise meets our needs by enriching search and personalization for customers, while also supporting our editorial teams in the three markets," said Emil Hansen, VP Head of Nordic TV, Telenor.

"This is another important step for us in the region. Working with Telenor in the Nordics confirms our position as a trusted technology partner for multi-country operators who want speed, scale, and results," said Alessandro Vacca, COO at ContentWise.

About Telenor Group

Telenor Group is a leading telecommunications company with operations in the Nordics and Asia reaching 207 million subscribers across its portfolio. The company reported revenues of NOK 79.9 billion in 2024. Telenor is committed to responsible business conduct and driven by the ambition of empowering societies. Connectivity has been Telenor's domain for 170 years, and the company's purpose is to connect customers to what matters most. Telenor is listed at Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker TEL. For more information, seehttps://www.telenor.com

About Contentwise

ContentWise is the AI-powered customer experience company that transforms how leading video operators, digital publishers, and online brands engage their audiences. Our intelligent platform combines advanced recommendations, personalization, and discovery technologies to create exceptional digital experiences at every touchpoint. Serving 100+ million users globally with 1 billion personalization calls daily, ContentWise powers experiences for industry leaders including Allente, ITV, Dish, PCCW, RAI, Telecom Argentina and Telefonica. Our AI expertise spans two decades, from pioneering recommendation engines to today's cutting-edge generative AI applications. As part of Moviri, ContentWise now extends its proven AI capabilities through AI Labs – delivering enterprise-grade solutions including process automation, intelligent content curation, and advanced search systems using multi-agent architectures and Graph RAG technology.

