Context Labs and EarnDLT Announce Collaboration to Generate Quantified Emissions Attributes at Scale through integrating Context Labs DaaS™ Platform with EarnDLT's QET®

Embedding AGD™ Into QETs

Context Labs specializes in transforming complex data into actionable insights through its AI-enabled platform, which ensures data integrity, provenance, and transparency. EarnDLT focuses on tokenizing and trading environmental attributes, using its Quantified Emissions Tokens (QETs) to transfer verifiable and transparent emissions data across the value chain. The integration of Context Labs' contextual Asset Grade Data with EarnDLT's platform seeks to enhance the accuracy and trustworthiness of environmental claims, thereby unlocking additional value in the global commodities market for customers.

Key Highlights of the Collaboration:

Producing Quantified Emissions Tokens (QETs) with Contextual Asset Grade Data (AGD™)

The collaboration will integrate Context Labs' advanced AI-enabled contextual Asset Grade Data (AGD™) with EarnDLT's tokenization services, providing global buyers a unique ability to transact in a token-based model. This integration provides a novel way for customers to expand their liquidity options in their decarbonization journeys.

Focus on High-Quality Environmental Attributes: Together, Context Labs and EarnDLT aim to provide the most reliable and transparent environmental attributes for natural gas and its downstream products, such as methanol, fertilizer, and other chemicals. This focus satisfies the increasing demand for robust emissions quantification across product supply chains, which is crucial for mitigating the impacts of global climate change.

Commitment to Transparency and Trust: By utilizing Context Labs' AGD™, the collaboration ensures that all data embedded onto a QET is of the highest quality and is the most reliable and transparent. This commitment to transparency is further reinforced by third-party verification, with Context Labs and EarnDLT providing access to premier verification providers, such as KPMG, SCS Global, and Spirit Environmental for independent verification.

Dan Harple, Founder & CEO of Context Labs, stated, "The collaboration with EarnDLT provides a new source of liquidity and transactability for our customers in their decarbonization journeys. Our Decarbonization as a Service (DaaS™) will literally produce QETs of the highest integrity, and our ClearPath™ Environmental Attributed Repository will now allow customers using their existing trading platforms to expand and utilize the EarnDLT QET token-based approach. Providing optionality for customers, with the highest integrity in data, is a key cornerstone for our ability to help customers accelerate their decarbonization efforts."

Aaron Lohmann, Co-founder and CEO of EarnDLT, said, "EarnDLT's Quantified Emissions Tokens utilize the latest technology to store independently-measured and validated primary emissions data on a trustworthy private blockchain. We're excited to welcome Context Labs as our latest partner and integrate their 'ground-truth' approach to emission data and quantification. This will allow their customers' environmental attribute data to be secured onto QETs. By doing so, we are enabling high-quality emissions data for downstream buyers while providing a new and valuable path for upstream producers and midstream operators to monetize their differentiated energy and chemical products."

About Context Labs BV

Context Labs is dedicated to sourcing, organizing, and contextualizing the world's climate information. The company enables data to become trusted, shared, and utilized as Asset Grade Data (AGD™), providing insights and solutions to inform markets. Context Labs mission is to provide the world's trusted AI-enabled data fabric platform, delivering Asset Grade Data to customers using the Immutably™ Enterprise Data Fabric platform, deploying machine learning, Artificial Intelligence, and cryptographic blockchain technologies, for context-driven insights.

Building on the Immutably™ Enterprise Data Fabric platform, the company has deployed customer service layers (1) Decarbonization-as-a-Service™ (DaaS™), tailored to accelerate the Global Energy Transition, and its (2) CLEAR Path™ platform to enable customers to optimize value creation with the highest quality environmental attributes. The company was formed out of MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) research and is comprised of a leadership team that has been instrumental in the at-scale growth of the Internet, in prior companies. The company has offices in Amsterdam, Cambridge, Mass., and Houston. Learn more at http://www.contextlabs.com.

About EarnDLT

EarnDLT is an enterprise software company offering chemicals, energy, and commodity producers a new way to meet all leading regulatory reporting requirements while monetizing their product's superior ESG performance. EarnDLT's innovative, blockchain-based solution digitizes a producer's independently measured and validated primary emissions data, and then enables efficient and trustworthy transaction and retirement of that data for Scope 1, 2, and 3 reporting purposes.

Today, EarnDLT tokenizes commodities at the production-level across diverse energy types, including natural gas, methanol, and carbon sequestered gas, for more than 30 leading energy producers and operators. Their solution can also be applied to other industries, such as chemicals, metals, agriculture (e.g., low-carbon fertilizers) and automotive.

For more information please visit http://www.earndlt.com or @EarnDLT on LinkedIn.

