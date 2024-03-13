Context Labs and Jonah Energy Partner to Accelerate Verified Carbon Intensity Energy Supply

"The certifiable emissions reductions demanded by lawmakers and regulators are central to the efforts to combat climate change, but businesses can't hope to meet them if they cannot reliably represent their own digitally quantified and verified emissions profile," said Dan Harple. Post this

The need for enhanced transparency and verification processes has been evident in recent months following a spate of legislative directives targeting American energy companies. In February, a group of senators submitted a letter to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) urging the agency to crack down on misleading environmental claims by fossil fuel companies and legacy gas certification programs. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has finalized new regulations requiring companies to disclose greenhouse gas emissions and other climate-related risks to investors, and last year the state of California introduced its own stringent emissions disclosure rules. These developments will significantly impact how energy companies conduct their operations and underscore the need for ready-to-deploy solutions that provide transparency to these constituents.

"The certifiable emissions reductions demanded by lawmakers and regulators are central to the efforts to combat climate change, but businesses can't hope to meet them if they cannot reliably represent their own digitally quantified and verified emissions profile," said Dan Harple, CEO and founder of Context Labs. "The next-generation climate intelligence provided by our DaaSTM platform solves this problem, granting Jonah and all of our customers the kinds of detailed, real-time emissions insights they need to stay compliant and maintain access to relevant markets."

DaaS™ delivers streaming climate data pipelines, enabling all sensors — bottom-up to top-down — to be integrated into an AI-enabled contextual data fabric, providing deeper analytics and insights. DaaS™ ingests disparate, disconnected data from any source — including satellites, airborne, drones, ground sensors, SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) real-time data, and other operational assets — to uncover the ground truth of a customer's actual carbon intensity.

"It's critical that utilities, regulators and ultimately customers trust their energy supply. Context Labs' DaaS platform is key to helping us provide transparency and credibility of the emission data from our gas supply," said Howard Dieter, Jonah Energy LLC, Vice President of Environmental, Health & Safety and Strategic Energy Initiatives. "Reducing emissions throughout our operations has long been a priority of Jonah Energy. The specialized Asset Grade Data provided by Context Labs and DaaSTM promises to take our efforts to the next level, furthering our ability to credibly validate the methane and carbon intensity of our operations."

Customers realize operational, environmental, and financial benefits as instrument data sources are integrated with high-resolution digital twins of operating assets to enable asset-level assignment of emissions events with accuracy, integrity, and transparency. Context Labs technology enables organizations to meet their climate and net-zero targets with empirically quantified data backing its claims.

The Context Labs platform is now deployed on Azure, with its enhanced security and Azure OpenAI Service tooling, delivering customer value in the Energy Transition. Link to DaaS™ on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

Ecosystem Partners Accelerating the Energy Transition with Contextual Asset Grade Data (AGD™)

About Jonah Energy LLC

Jonah Energy is an oil and gas exploration and development company headquartered in Denver, Colorado and operating in the Jonah and Pinedale Fields in Sublette County, Wyoming. The company is one of the largest privately held natural gas producers in the US and focuses on producing natural gas in an environmentally responsible manner.

https://www.jonahenergy.com/

About Context Labs BV

Context Labs is dedicated to sourcing, organizing, and contextualizing the world's climate information. The company enables data to become trusted, shared, and utilized as Asset Grade Data (AGD™), providing insights and solutions to inform markets. Context Labs mission is to provide the world's trusted data fabric platform, delivering Asset Grade Data to customers using the Immutably™ Enterprise Data Fabric platform, deploying machine learning, Artificial Intelligence, and cryptographic blockchain technologies, for context-driven insights.

Building on the Immutably™ Enterprise Data Fabric platform, the company has deployed customer service layers (1) Decarbonization-as-a-Service™ (DaaS™), tailored to accelerate the Global Energy Transition, and its (2) CLEAR Path™ platform to enable customers to optimize value creation with the highest quality carbon credits. The company was formed out of MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) research and is comprised of a leadership team that has been instrumental in the at-scale growth of the Internet, in prior companies. The company has offices in Amsterdam, Cambridge, Mass., and Houston. Learn more at http://www.contextlabs.com.

Media Contact

Derrick Shannon, Touchdown PR, (512) 599-4015, [email protected]

SOURCE Context Labs