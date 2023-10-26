Context Labs Deploys its Platform on Microsoft Azure to Accelerate Road to Net-Zero Emissions

Collaboration launched at ADIPEC 2023 brings Context Labs' solutions to Azure Marketplace for major account development

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Context Labs, a leading enterprise data fabric-based climate analytics company, in Cambridge, MA, and Amsterdam, today announced it is working with Microsoft to establish its Immutably™ (Enterprise Data Fabric), Decarbonization-as-a-Service™ (DaaS) and CLEAR Path™ platform solutions on Microsoft Azure. The Context Labs on Azure solutions will be marketed and sold globally in close collaboration between the companies, and their respective partner networks.

Context Labs' approach to supporting clients and partners centers on the company's unique data integrity, validation and verification services which extend across the company's full suite of streaming and predictive analytics and environmental attribute generation and management services. The Context Labs platform is now deployed on Azure, with its enhanced security and Azure OpenAI Service tooling, delivering customer value in the Energy Transition. The initial target markets for these solutions include: the various energy industry verticals, multiple energy transition segments and natural asset management for climate regeneration. Context Labs' DaaS solution is now available in the Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Customers can purchase Context Labs' solutions directly from the Marketplace.

Context Labs has enabled energy companies to accelerate their transition to Net Zero emissions through context-driven, quantifiable insights and analytics. The company provides solutions for customers who demand trusted provenance in their data, tracked veracity through the data's supply chain. This is accomplished through its Decarbonization-as-a-Service™ or DaaS offering, underpinned by the Immutably™ Enterprise Data Fabric, which enables all-source ingestion of data as well as the rendering of deeply contextual Asset Grade Data and analytics. Asset Grade Data is proven, trusted, and unalterable data verified by a third party that organizations can use to form a more accurate emissions profile and to support the development of new climate-differentiated offerings. Context Labs' CLEAR Path™, empowers customers to create, certify, and store transactable Environmental Attributes Certificates and Credits in a vertically integrated methodology digitization and registration platform.

"In recent years Context Labs has captured close to a fifth of the natural gas market supply chain in the US, helping major companies reduce their methane and carbon emissions through seamless, automated data orchestration," said Dan Harple, founder, and CEO of Context Labs. "These capabilities have not only helped major energy suppliers reduce emissions, they've also turned emissions reduction into opportunities for value creation. By working with Microsoft, we stand to enable and support even larger segments of the global energy and industrial markets while furthering our mission to be a catalyst for redeveloping a Net Zero world through trusted, at-scale operational decarbonization and high-integrity carbon credits."

"Digital technology is essential in generating timely and accurate climate intelligence needed for the world's sustainability journey," said Darryl Willis, Corporate Vice President Energy and Resources Industry at Microsoft. "With innovative collaboration and by using our cloud technologies, Context Labs' solutions and market adoption are helping provide emissions insights at pace and scale."

By integrating Context Labs' advanced data integrity, machine learning, and AI technologies with Microsoft's secure, scalable cloud and edge infrastructure, customers now have more options and capabilities than ever before, helping accelerate the path to Net Zero for customers. Together both companies will also build and deploy go-to-market plans for major target markets, including oil and gas, power and utilities, sensing, and instrumentation suppliers, and more.

About Context Labs

Context Labs is dedicated to sourcing, organizing, and contextualizing the world's climate information. The company enables data to become trusted, shared, and utilized as Asset Grade Data, providing insights and solutions to inform markets. Context Labs' mission is to provide the world's trusted data fabric platform, delivering Asset Grade Data to customers using the Immutably™ Enterprise Data Fabric platform, deploying machine learning, Artificial Intelligence, and cryptographic blockchain technologies, for context-driven insights.

Building on the Immutably™ Enterprise Data Fabric platform, the company has deployed customer service layers (1) Decarbonization-as-a-Service™ (DaaS™), tailored to accelerate the Global Energy Transition, and its (2) CLEAR Path™ platform to enable customers to optimize value creation with the highest quality carbon credits. The company was formed out of MIT research and is comprised of a leadership team that has been instrumental in the at-scale growth of the Internet, in prior companies. The company has offices in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Houston, Texas. Learn more at http://www.contextlabs.com.

Media Contact

Derrick Shannon, Touchdown PR, 512-599-4015, [email protected]

SOURCE Context Labs