Context Labs recognized by Gartner® in 2023 Market Guide for Gas Emissions Management

"To us, it is energizing and affirming to receive this support and recognition from Gartner analysts for the work that Context Labs is achieving with our industry partners," shared Dan Harple, CEO of Context Labs. "In an era of increasingly suspect climate, ESG, and data security claims, we feel Gartner plays a vital role in providing comprehensive and discerning evaluations of market trends and available offerings. At Context Labs we are committed to building trusted and scalable solutions to service customers as we target the most pressing challenge of our time: decelerating climate change."

Gartner Market Guide – Gas Emissions Management Solutions

The Gartner Market Guide states, "enterprises with high direct greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions need to improve sustainability performance, and leaders must select the most impactful actions to maximize their investments within a dynamic regulatory landscape."

Immutably™, Context Labs' data fabric-based foundational technology is built to enable organizations to better harness data and transform it into trusted insights to drive their carbon accounting and net zero efforts. Companies using Context Labs' ML/AI blockchain-enabled platform can easily and continuously ingest, encrypt, and contextualize climate performance data from any source. This scalable platform combines data from myriad sources to develop verifiable environmental attributes. The sources provide operational and sensory data, information gathered from regulatory reports and manually entered information to develop verifiable environmental attributes.

Context Labs' solutions powered by Immutably include:

Decarbonization-as-a-Service™ (DaaS™) a comprehensive, integrated solution that measures, monitors and reports GHG and criteria air pollutant emissions, providing an Enterprise-wide "Emissions Control Center" for an entire enterprise's footprint.

CLEAR Path™, which drives trust, transparency, and visibility throughout the lifecycle of an environmental attribute. The platform yields the highest quality credits and certifications of low carbon intensity energy pathways available.

Web 2.5 and Blockchain Impacts Decarbonization Audit Trails

Authenticated innovation is placed 'at the peak' in the Hype Cycle. Gartner categorized Web 2.5 technology as having transformational impacts on the enterprise sector within the next 5 - 10 years as it "represents integration of Web3 blockchain technology artifacts, such as tokens, smart contracts and Web3 applications, with Web 2.0 applications and services."

"The addition of "Web 2.5" to this year's Hype Cycle is significant due to its key role in driving blockchain adoption. It represents the partial evolution beyond the current state of Web2, involving integration of Web3 blockchain technology artifacts," the authors of the report wrote. "Gartner believes that provenance authentication solutions will be in more demand in the coming years, especially as generative AI supports easy creation of "deepfake" objects and content. Blockchain provides an immutable record and audit trail for provenance applications."

With Context Labs' technology, organizations gain the benefits of a decentralized system-of-record based on immutable data without compromising on self-governance and provide seamless integration onto existing enterprise operations – helping bridge the gap from legacy Web2 technologies to Web3.

Please find a link to the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ report here.

About Context Labs

Context Labs is dedicated to sourcing, organizing, and contextualizing the world's climate information. The company enables data to become trusted, shared, and utilized as Asset Grade Data (AGD™), providing insights and solutions to inform markets. Context Labs mission is to provide the world's trusted data fabric platform, delivering Asset Grade Data (AGD™) to customers using the Immutably™ Enterprise Data Fabric platform, deploying machine learning, Artificial Intelligence, and cryptographic blockchain technologies, for context-driven insights.

Building on the Immutably™ Enterprise Data Fabric platform, the company has deployed customer service layers (1) Decarbonization-as-a-Service™ (DaaS™), tailored to accelerate the Global Energy Transition, and its (2) CLEAR Path™ platform to enable customers to optimize value creation with the highest quality carbon credits. The company was formed out of MIT research and is comprised of a leadership team that has been instrumental in the at-scale growth of the Internet, in prior companies. The company has offices in Amsterdam, Cambridge, Mass., and Houston, Texas. Learn more at http://www.contextlabs.com.

