Context Labs Unveils Innovative DaaS Solution to Enhance Data Center Climate Performance

"As the demand for data centers continues to surge, driven by cloud migration and AI services, our DaaS solution empowers Cloud Service Providers to meet this growing need while demonstrating verifiable carbon intensity performance that stakeholders and regulators can trust," said Dan Harple, founder and CEO of Context Labs. "By turning carbon management in AI-driven data centers into a competitive advantage, we're enabling CSPs to not only address their environmental impact but also create new value in an increasingly climate-conscious market."

By implementing DaaS for Data Centers, CSPs can transform AI-infrastructure carbon management into a key differentiator and a center for value creation. The solution enables organizations to demonstrate trusted climate performance to markets and regulators, to manage carbon costs more effectively and meet or accelerate decarbonization goals.

Key Benefits of Decarbonization-as-a-Service (DaaS™) for Data Centers include:

Trusted Contextual Asset Grade Data (AGD™): Deliver verified data to improve carbon management and emissions transparency.

Emissions Quantification & Insights: Leverage advanced hardware technologies and emissions modeling to enable sense-making and proactive carbon management.

Accelerate Decarbonization: Increase efficiency with AI-driven tools that eliminate manual processes and spreadsheets. Identify opportunities to reduce emissions.

Embedded Third-Party Verification: Ensure that claims are accurate, reliable, and consistent for voluntary & compliance reporting standards.

Full-Lifecycle Carbon Accounting: Integrate accurate carbon accounting into risk, finance, and commercial operations while enhancing sustainability commitments and reporting.

Industry Recognition

Industry experts acknowledge Context Labs' capability to provide essential solutions. The company's products and solutions have received notable recognition from Gartner, a leading IT industry analyst firm, across multiple areas of technological innovation. Gartner's ESG Trends Report mentioned Context Labs' enterprise data fabric as leading a "blockbuster trend" in building trust in data for greenhouse gas emissions reduction. In late 2023, Context Labs was featured as a representative vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Gas Emissions Management. Additionally, the company was highlighted in Gartner's Hype Cycle as a sample vendor for blockchain, Web3, authenticated provenance, and open-source software, showcasing its diverse capabilities.

Context Labs' DaaS for Data Centers is now available for customer deployments. For more information, please visit the company website here.

About Context Labs:

Context Labs is dedicated to sourcing, organizing, and contextualizing the world's climate information. The company enables data to become trusted, shared, and utilized as Asset Grade Data (AGD™), providing insights and solutions to inform markets. Context Labs mission is to provide the world's trusted AI-enabled data fabric platform, delivering Asset Grade Data to customers using the Immutably™ Enterprise Data Fabric platform, deploying machine learning, Artificial Intelligence, and cryptographic blockchain technologies, for context-driven insights.

Building on the Immutably™ platform, the company has deployed customer service layers Decarbonization-as-a-Service™ (DaaS™), tailored to accelerate the Global Energy Transition, and its CLEAR Path™ platform to enable customers to optimize value creation with the highest quality environmental attributes. The company was formed out of MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) research and is comprised of a leadership team that has been instrumental in the at-scale growth of the Internet, in prior companies. The company has offices in Amsterdam, Cambridge, Mass., and Houston. Learn more at http://www.contextlabs.com.

