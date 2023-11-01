Contextual Intelligence Company GumGum to Host Meetings at Upcoming Investor Conferences

GumGum, a contextual-first, global digital advertising platform, today announced that CEO, Phil Schraeder, and CFO, Patrick Gildea, will host one-on-one meetings at upcoming investor conferences.
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GumGum, a contextual-first, global digital advertising platform, today announced that CEO, Phil Schraeder, and CFO, Patrick Gildea, will host one-on-one meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:
Event: Goldman Sachs Private Innovative Company Conference
Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Event: RBC Capital Markets 2023 Global Technology, Internet, Media, Telecommunications Conference
Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
About GumGum
GumGum is a contextual-first, global digital advertising platform that captures people's attention, without the use of personal data. We believe that a digital advertising ecosystem based on understanding a consumer's active frame of mind rather than behavior builds a more equitable and safer future for consumers, publishers and advertisers alike. Founded in 2008, GumGum is headquartered in Santa Monica, California and operates in 19 markets worldwide. For more information, please reach out to [email protected].
