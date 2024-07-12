Contextual Intelligence Company GumGum to Host Meetings at Upcoming Investor Conferences

GumGum, a contextual-first, global digital advertising platform, today announced that CFO, Patrick Gildea, will host one-on-one meetings at upcoming investor conferences.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GumGum, a contextual-first, global digital advertising platform, today announced that CFO, Patrick Gildea, will host one-on-one meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Event: UBS Private Software and Internet Conference

Date and Time: Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Event: KeyBanc 25th Annual Technology Leadership Forum

Date and Time: Monday, August 5, 2024

About GumGum

GumGum is a contextual-first, global digital advertising platform that captures people's attention, without the use of personal data. We believe that an advertising ecosystem based on understanding a consumer's active frame of mind rather than behavior builds a more equitable and safer future for consumers, publishers, and advertisers alike. Founded in 2008, GumGum is headquartered in Santa Monica, California and operates in 19 markets worldwide. For more information, visit gumgum.com.

