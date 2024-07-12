Contextual Intelligence Company GumGum to Host Meetings at Upcoming Investor Conferences

GumGum, a contextual-first, global digital advertising platform, today announced that CFO, Patrick Gildea, will host one-on-one meetings at upcoming investor conferences.
SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GumGum, a contextual-first, global digital advertising platform, today announced that CFO, Patrick Gildea, will host one-on-one meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:
Event: UBS Private Software and Internet Conference
Date and Time: Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Event: KeyBanc 25th Annual Technology Leadership Forum
Date and Time: Monday, August 5, 2024
About GumGum
GumGum is a contextual-first, global digital advertising platform that captures people's attention, without the use of personal data. We believe that an advertising ecosystem based on understanding a consumer's active frame of mind rather than behavior builds a more equitable and safer future for consumers, publishers, and advertisers alike. Founded in 2008, GumGum is headquartered in Santa Monica, California and operates in 19 markets worldwide. For more information, visit gumgum.com.
Media Contact
Kayla Smalls, GumGum, 1 9179994629, [email protected], GumGum
Whitney Kukulka, The Blueshirt Group, [email protected], https://blueshirtgroup.com/
