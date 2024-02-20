Contextual Intelligence Company GumGum to Present and Host Meetings at Upcoming Investor Conference

GumGum, a contextual-first, global digital advertising platform, today announced that CEO, Phil Schraeder, and CFO, Patrick Gildea, will present and host one-on-one meetings at an upcoming investor conference.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GumGum, a contextual-first, global digital advertising platform, today announced that CEO, Phil Schraeder, and CFO, Patrick Gildea, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the following upcoming investor conference:

‍Event: JMP Securities Technology Conference

Date and Time: Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 10:00 AM PT

‍About GumGum

GumGum is a contextual-first, global digital advertising platform that captures people's attention, without the use of personal data. We believe that an advertising ecosystem based on understanding a consumer's active frame of mind rather than behavior builds a more equitable and safer future for consumers, publishers, and advertisers alike. Founded in 2008, GumGum is headquartered in Santa Monica, California and operates in 19 markets worldwide. For more information, visit gumgum.com.

