Contextual Leader, GumGum, Appoints Marcus Startzel as New CEO

"In Marcus, we found somebody who is customer-obsessed and a natural leader with proven experience," said Mark Suster, Managing Partner of Upfront Ventures and GumGum Board member. "I'm confident that under his leadership, GumGum will take our AI-powered Mindset Graph and platform to the next level and help lead the advertising industry through its inevitable changes."

Artificial intelligence, through large language models (LLMs), machine learning, and Agentic AI, is transforming the media landscape that advertisers and publishers must navigate, with privacy changes and growing skepticism around quality and behavioral targeting. GumGum's Mindset Graph is an AI-powered data engine that analyzes billions of signals across the open web—mapping consumer attention, contextual alignment, and creative performance in real-time to fuel smarter campaigns.

"Through every cycle of change, one thing is certain: great companies serve and deliver results for their customers," said Startzel. "GumGum is redefining what it means to deliver advertising that aligns with consumer mindset and brand objectives—by leveraging AI to understand mindset and context. We will deliver wins for our customers through innovation, transparency, strategic investments in AI, and relentless focus on outcomes."

The company's solutions span display, video, CTV, and live sports through its Relo Metrics business, giving advertisers the tools to drive attention, engagement, and ROI—all while respecting consumer privacy. "GumGum isn't just a contextual company. We're a mindset company," said Startzel. "And our job is to help our customers show up at the right moments, with the right message, in a way that drives growth. That's the future of advertising, and it's happening now."

GumGum is the contextual-first technology leader transforming digital advertising with AI-powered, non-invasive data and media solutions. We champion effective advertising that uplifts and respects consumers. Our proprietary Contextual, Attention, and Creative solutions create the perfect match between a brand and a consumer in the right moment and mindset.

Founded in 2008, GumGum is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and operates in 19+ markets. For more information, please visit gumgum.com.

