Continuent: 20 Years of Safeguarding Business-Critical MySQL Applications

Since 2004, Continuent has provided business-critical high availability, best-in-class disaster recovery and seamless data distribution across multiple geographic regions for databases built on MySQL, Percona Server and MariaDB.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuent, the leading provider of solutions for business-critical applications using MySQL and MariaDB databases, including application connectivity, cluster management and data replication, will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its mission of safeguarding and supporting business-critical MySQL database applications. With solutions that deliver commercial-grade high availability, best-in-class disaster recovery and seamless data distribution across multiple geographic regions, Continuent has been at the forefront of the market need for platform-agnostic clustered MySQL, Percona and MariaDB databases that are driving businesses to the cloud today.

Continuent's flagship product, Tungsten Clustering, implements and manages clustering strategies to provide continuous operations and to improve performance and scalability. Whether on-premises, hybrid-cloud or multi-cloud, Tungsten Clustering facilitates the integration of MySQL databases with various cloud platforms, ensuring optimal reliability and scalability in cloud-based deployments. Especially effective for applications experiencing rapid growth in data volume and user traffic, Tungsten Clustering was first released in 2008. Continuent recently announced Tungsten Clustering Version 7.

"From our very first day in 2004, Continuent has been focused on delivering the highest availability for open-source databases," said Eero Teerikorpi, founder and CEO of Continuent. "Very early on, we saw the emergence of open-source technologies and database cloud deployments, but we also saw them lacking some major elements for business-critical deployments. We are very proud of our role in addressing that critical need and expanding MySQL usage to support the growth of our customers into billion-dollar businesses."

Continuent was founded in the U.S. on April 1, 2004, after receiving Series A investments by Trident Capital, Nordic Venture Partners, Aura Capital and Ledstiernan AB. Continuent's predecessor, Emic Networks, was founded in Finland a few years earlier. Over the years, Continuent as a company has had three major phases: from 2004-2014, it operated as a venture-backed startup; in 2014, Continuent was acquired by VMware to build a database-as-a-service solution for VMware's vCloud Air cloud offering; in 2016, after VMware pivoted its cloud strategy, Continuent founder Teerikorpi and the Continuent team took the company back to its roots as an independent startup, this time without any outside investors.

Today, Continuent is a well-established, growing and profitable trusted partner to many large SaaS, e-commerce, financial services and telecommunication providers, including Adobe Marketo, Adobe Sign, Carfax, Corelogic, Garmin International, Modernizing Medicine and Vonage, all of which have based their business-critical applications on MySQL or MariaDB databases. Continuent's average customer engagement is more than 10 years and many of Continuent's customers have grown over the years from small million-dollar startups into billion-dollar enterprises.

"In addition to the great software solutions we have, Continuent is known to have even better customer service," said Teerikorpi. "A highly qualified and experienced person with very deep database knowledge is always available to help our customers on a moment's notice when any critical issues arise. This winning combination of excellent solutions paired with exceptional customer service will continue paving the way to a brighter future for MySQL, Continuent and our customers."

Continuent is a leading provider of solutions for business-critical applications using MySQL and MariaDB databases, including cluster management, replication, and connectivity. Driving the deployment and management of open-source MySQL databases at scale, Continuent supports continuous global database operations with commercial-grade high availability, best-in-class disaster recovery, and seamless data distribution across multiple geographic regions. Whether on-premises, hybrid-cloud or multi-cloud, Continuent facilitates the integration of MySQL databases with various cloud platforms, ensuring optimal reliability and scalability in cloud-based deployments. Continuent safeguards more than $25 billion of its customers' combined revenue, handling billions of transactions each year by SaaS applications, e-commerce platforms, financial services and telecom solutions. With roots in Finland and based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Continuent is trusted by Fortune 500 companies in North America and Europe across a wide range of industries, since 2004.

