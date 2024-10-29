Continuent Announces Preview Release of Tungsten Operator for Kubernetes

The Preview Release showcases powerful capabilities for simplifying complex database operations in Kubernetes environments through automation

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuent, the leading provider of high availability and continuous operations solutions for business-critical applications using MySQL and MariaDB databases, today announced the Preview Release of Tungsten Operator for Kubernetes. Designed to automate the deployment, management and scaling of Continuent Tungsten Clustering in Kubernetes environments, Tungsten Operator allows organizations to simplify complex database operations through automated actions that eliminate manual intervention.

"Tungsten Operator for Kubernetes is a key milestone in our commitment to providing advanced clustering technology tailored for cloud-native environments," said Eero Teerikorpi, founder and CEO of Continuent. "Automating complex clustering operations within Kubernetes empowers organizations to scale with confidence, improve resilience, and optimize their infrastructure. This Preview Release is just the beginning, and we're excited to push the boundaries of what's possible for our customers as we continue to innovate and enhance the capabilities of Tungsten Operator."

The Preview Release of Tungsten Operator for Kubernetes enables users to install and configure the operator through a declarative approach using a Kubernetes manifest. Key operations supported in this release include:

Installation and Provisioning: Users can install and provision Continuent Tungsten clusters via the operator.

Cluster Configuration: The Kubernetes manifest allows for configuring critical properties such as the number of nodes, passwords and cluster topology.

Configuration Reconciliation: The operator automatically reconciles configuration changes. For instance, if a PersistentVolumeClaim is updated, the operator will reconfigure the underlying storage accordingly, adjusting for the new specifications.

Backup Creation: Users can create data backups, ensuring critical information is securely stored.

Backup Restoration: In case of data loss or corruption, users can restore from a backup, allowing for quick recovery.

Failover and Switch: The operator supports failover and switching, ensuring high availability by automatically transferring operations to the replica node when a failure occurs.

Node Fencing: This feature allows users to isolate or fence a node to maintain cluster stability during issues like hardware failure.

The full release of Tungsten Operator for Kubernetes, expected in late 2024, will include a wide range of functionality covering scalability, upgrades and overall availability for cloud-native deployments. In 2025, the next stage of development will focus on advanced automation capabilities, such as self-healing, auto-scaling and system tuning. These improvements will make the Tungsten Operator truly autonomous by leveraging insights from the observability layer to automate scaling and healing operations.

For more information about Tungsten Operator for Kubernetes and upcoming releases, visit https://www.continuent.com.

About Continuent

Continuent is a leading provider of solutions for business-critical applications using MySQL and MariaDB databases, including cluster management, replication, and connectivity. Driving the deployment and management of open-source MySQL databases at scale, Continuent supports continuous global database operations with commercial-grade high availability, best-in-class disaster recovery, and seamless data distribution across multiple geographic regions. Whether on-premises, hybrid-cloud or multi-cloud, Continuent facilitates the integration of MySQL databases with various cloud platforms, ensuring optimal reliability and scalability in cloud-based deployments. Continuent safeguards more than $25 billion of its customers' combined revenue, handling billions of transactions each year by SaaS applications, e-commerce platforms, financial services and telecom solutions. With roots in Finland and based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Continuent is trusted by Fortune 500 companies in North America and Europe across a wide range of industries, since 2004. For more information, visit https://www.continuent.com.

Media Contact

Michiko Morales, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Continuent), 202-805-2345, [email protected]

