Continuent Announces Tungsten Clustering Version 7 for Unmatched MySQL High Availability, Disaster Recovery and Geographic Scaling

Continuent's flagship product, Tungsten Clustering v7, features significant improvements in usability, security, performance and connectivity for achieving seamless operational continuity of MySQL and MariaDB databases.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuent, a leading provider of solutions for business-critical applications using MySQL and MariaDB databases, featuring cluster management, data replication and connectivity, today announced Version 7 (v7) of Tungsten Clustering, Continuent's flagship product for implementing and managing MySQL clustering deployments. The new v7 delivers significant improvements in usability, security, performance and connectivity for providing zero-downtime operational continuity of MySQL databases, protecting against data loss and scaling globally.

First released in 2009, Tungsten Clustering supports enterprises running business-critical MySQL applications to cost-effectively achieve continuous operations. Deployable on-premises or in the cloud, hybrid-cloud or multi-cloud worldwide, it's especially effective for applications experiencing rapid growth in data volume and user traffic.

"Continuent Tungsten is fundamentally focused on ensuring the 24/7/365 availability of MySQL databases, including the execution of maintenance operations with zero downtime," said Eero Teerikorpi, founder and CEO of Continuent. "The newest version [v7] of Tungsten Clustering sets very high standards and redefines industry benchmarks for MySQL high availability, disaster recovery and geographic scaling. All three are critical to businesses for maintaining services without interruptions, ensuring customer satisfaction and earning customer trust."

With ease and simplicity, Tungsten Clustering enables real-world, global MySQL clustering in a variety of topologies. Some of these are geo-distributed, where clusters are located in different geographic regions and all cluster nodes stay synchronized despite the physical distances and network latency. Continuent's distributed architecture helps prevent bottlenecks by having local replicas handle read requests in multiple sites, and the Active/Active architecture simultaneously processes writes in each cluster to ensure high performance and availability for each site.

Upgrades and additions in Tungsten Clustering v7 include:

Usability: Improvements include containerization into Docker of the Tungsten key components; a new Tungsten RestAPI for controlling and managing clusters directly; and a new Tungsten Dashboard graphical user interface that uses Tungsten RestAPI and integrates with Prometheus and Grafana.

Security: A central feature in all Continuent products, security of Continuent Tungsten now includes an additional layer of security via encryption of all communication between various Tungsten components, between clusters and applications (optional) and between clusters and database servers, even if Tungsten clusters run on customers' secure on-premises or cloud instances.

Performance: As part of improved geographic scaling of Tungsten clusters, Continuent has introduced two new topologies: Dynamic Active-Active clusters, an advanced clustering configuration where two or more active nodes or servers operate simultaneously and concurrently, and Distributed Datasource Groups, a collection of data sources that are spread across different locations, either physical or virtual, for collecting, storing and managing data from multiple points instead of one single, centralized location. The two topologies feature automated failover capabilities for disaster recovery, eliminating the need for human intervention.

Connectivity: For improved application connectivity, Tungsten Clustering now includes containerized Tungsten Connector, an intelligent MySQL proxy, for achieving higher performance with write/read splitting and an additional capability for scaling operations with seamless geographic distribution of both Active/Passive and Active/Active configurations of Tungsten clusters.

Continuent is a trusted partner to many large SaaS, e-commerce, financial services and telecommunication providers, including Adobe Marketo, Adobe Sign, Carfax, Corelogic, Garmin International, Modernizing Medicine and Vonage — all of which have based their business-critical applications on MySQL or MariaDB databases. Many of Continuent's customers have grown over the years from small million-dollar startups into billion-dollar enterprises. Tungsten Clustering has powered some of these large, business-critical web properties for 15 years.

For more information about Tungsten Clustering v7, contact [email protected] or view a product demo by visiting: https://www.continuent.com/resources/webinars/continuent-tungsten-value-proposition.

About Continuent

Continuent is a leading provider of solutions for business-critical applications using MySQL and MariaDB databases, including cluster management, replication, and connectivity. Driving the deployment and management of open-source MySQL databases at scale, Continuent supports continuous global database operations with commercial-grade high availability, best-in-class disaster recovery, and seamless data distribution across multiple geographic regions. Whether on-premises, hybrid-cloud or multi-cloud, Continuent facilitates the integration of MySQL databases with various cloud platforms, ensuring optimal reliability and scalability in cloud-based deployments. Continuent safeguards more than $25 billion of its customers' combined revenue, handling billions of transactions each year by SaaS applications, e-commerce platforms, financial services and telecom solutions. With roots in Finland and based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Continuent is trusted by Fortune 500 companies in North America and Europe across a wide range of industries, since 2004. For more information, visit https://www.continuent.com.

Media Contact

Michael Tebo, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Continuent), 571-835-8775, [email protected]

SOURCE Gabriel Marketing Group (for Continuent)