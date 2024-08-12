Continuent Founder and CEO Eero Teerikorpi Awarded Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence

Continuent today announced Eero Teerikorpi, its founder and CEO, has been named the winner of the Gold 2024 Stevie® Award in the Lifetime Achievement - Business Technology category in the inaugural Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuent, the leading provider of high availability and continuous operations solutions for business-critical applications using MySQL and MariaDB databases, today announced its founder and CEO, Eero Teerikorpi, has been named the winner of the Gold 2024 Stevie® Award in the Lifetime Achievement - Business Technology category in the inaugural Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Teerikorpi is recognized for his more than 30-year commitment to technology excellence, his championing of open-source software and his company's transformative contributions to the MySQL ecosystem.

"Receiving this lifetime achievement award is a tremendous honor," said Teerikorpi. "I want to extend my deepest gratitude to our dedicated team, whose relentless hard work and innovation made this recognition possible. At Continuent, we're consistently pushing the boundaries of what is possible with MySQL, setting new standards for high availability, scalability and disaster recovery. These innovations have advanced MySQL technology and provided invaluable solutions to countless organizations worldwide."

Teerikorpi's career spans more than three decades. It includes founding seven technology companies and playing a significant role since the early 2000s in developing and growing MySQL, the second-largest, open-source relational database management system. Since 2002, under Teerikorpi's leadership, Continuent has helped transform the MySQL landscape with innovations and solutions that have set industry standards for high availability, disaster recovery and geo-scaling of MySQL databases. Continuent's innovations have helped make MySQL a robust, high-performance database solution capable of meeting the demands of large SaaS, e-commerce, financial services and telecommunications providers. The continuous availability solutions provided by Continuent ensure business-critical operations remain uninterrupted, 24/7/365.

Before Continuent, Teerikorpi held top management positions at various cross-Atlantic entities, including CEO at Alcom Corporation, executive board member at Esker S.A. and founder of Blue White Ventures. He started his career as a product manager at Apple Computer in Finland in the mid-1980s.

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors. Winners of the awards, named the Stevies from the Greek word meaning "crowned," will be recognized during a gala awards dinner on Monday, September 16, 2024, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

More than 600 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 21 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of tech-related categories, including Company of the Year, Technical Innovation of the Year, Technology Breakthrough of the Year, and more in a variety of industry groupings. More than 100 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's honorees.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Continuent

Continuent is a leading provider of solutions for business-critical applications using MySQL and MariaDB databases, including cluster management, replication, and connectivity. Driving the deployment and management of open-source MySQL databases at scale, Continuent supports continuous global database operations with commercial-grade high availability, best-in-class disaster recovery, and seamless data distribution across multiple geographic regions. Whether on-premises, hybrid-cloud or multi-cloud, Continuent facilitates the integration of MySQL databases with various cloud platforms, ensuring optimal reliability and scalability in cloud-based deployments. Continuent safeguards more than $25 billion of its customers' combined revenue, handling billions of transactions each year by SaaS applications, e-commerce platforms, financial services and telecom solutions. With roots in Finland and based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Continuent is trusted by Fortune 500 companies in North America and Europe across a wide range of industries, since 2004. For more information, visit https://www.continuent.com.

