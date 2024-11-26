Continuent Launches AI-powered Tungsten Copilot to Boost Issue Diagnosis and Customer Support Efficiency

The new AI-powered tool represents the first step in Continuent's broader strategy to improve automation and integration across its customer service operations.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuent, the leading provider of high availability and continuous operations solutions for business-critical applications using MySQL and MariaDB databases, today announced the launch of Tungsten Copilot, an AI-powered tool that enhances technical issue diagnosis and customer support efficiency. Tungsten Copilot is the first step in Continuent's broader strategy to improve automation and integration within its customer service operations.

"We're excited to launch Tungsten Copilot. It marks a significant step forward in streamlining our technical support through advanced AI-powered technologies," said Eero Teerikorpi, founder and CEO of Continuent. "Tungsten Copilot not only enhances our ability to diagnose and resolve technical issues quickly, but it also represents our commitment to improving customer experiences through innovation. By automating key aspects of issue detection and analysis, we can reduce resolution times and ensure more accurate solutions. It enables our support team to work faster and more effectively in servicing our customers."

Tungsten Copilot uses data from existing customer interactions, including emails and support tickets, as well as TPM (Trusted Platform Module) diag archives provided by customers. By analyzing these inputs through a command-line interface, Tungsten Copilot can rapidly identify the root causes of technical issues, determine whether more information is required to resolve the case and provide actionable next steps for resolution.

Tungsten Copilot is fully integrated with Zendesk and can also access customer diagnostics uploaded to Zendesk and Amazon Web Services' S3 (Simple Storage Service). In a typical interaction, a Continuent analyst simply asks Copilot for the latest customer ticket. Copilot retrieves the ticket details from Zendesk, downloads and extracts the most recent diagnostic information associated with the ticket and performs an initial problem diagnosis–all within about a minute. This rapid analysis gives the analyst a strong starting point, often enabling quick resolution or significant progress toward solving the issue.

Tungsten Copilot's key features include:

Root Cause Analysis: Copilot scans diagnostic files in a local directory, identifying issues and offering potential solutions.

Agent Collaboration: Based on initial inputs, Copilot interacts with AI agents within the Tungsten Copilot application to request a further analysis on system health checks, disk space and memory issues, network and hostname problems, MySQL-specific issues, User error detection and system upgrades and configurations.

Support Ticket Analysis: When customers submit tickets or ticket comments, Copilot analyzes the data to determine if additional information is needed. If necessary, Copilot prompts the customer to provide a TPM diagnostic archive, ensuring that all necessary information is available for a comprehensive analysis.

Automated Zendesk Ticket Comments: Copilot automatically adds diagnostic results directly to the Zendesk ticket, streamlining the workflow and ensuring the support team and customers receive the insights they need quickly.

Tungsten Copilot also tackles common challenges in customer support. For example, customers operating in restricted environments often provide incomplete diagnostic information. Copilot is designed to understand and cater to such situations. It can detect when such cases occur and automatically request additional diagnostic files or problem report details.

In the near future, Continuent plans to introduce advanced features such as the ability to "remember" diagnostic information from previous cases. This feature will allow Copilot to compare current data with historical records, which will enhance the speed and accuracy of diagnoses. Looking further into the future, Continuent plans to provide a version of Tungsten Copilot designed for customer use. This advanced Copilot will interact directly with live clustering or replication environments to deliver timely, automated resolutions for common issues. When necessary, it will seamlessly submit support tickets and diagnostic files, ensuring proactive problem management.

About Continuent

Continuent is a leading provider of solutions for business-critical applications using MySQL and MariaDB databases, including cluster management, replication, and connectivity. Driving the deployment and management of open-source MySQL databases at scale, Continuent supports continuous global database operations with commercial-grade high availability, best-in-class disaster recovery, and seamless data distribution across multiple geographic regions. Whether on-premises, hybrid-cloud or multi-cloud, Continuent facilitates the integration of MySQL databases with various cloud platforms, ensuring optimal reliability and scalability in cloud-based deployments. Continuent safeguards more than $25 billion of its customers' combined revenue, handling billions of transactions each year by SaaS applications, e-commerce platforms, financial services and telecom solutions. With roots in Finland and based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Continuent is trusted by Fortune 500 companies in North America and Europe across a wide range of industries, since 2004. For more information, visit https://www.continuent.com.

Media Contact

Michael Tebo, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Continuent), 571-835-8775, [email protected]

SOURCE Gabriel Marketing Group (for Continuent)