Continuing its Commitment to Exceptional Data Security Standards for Enterprise Businesses

The SOC-2 certification is a rigorous, independent audit designed to ensure that companies manage customer data with the highest level of security and privacy. This certification is particularly crucial in a digital era where data breaches are not just a threat but a reality for many organizations. By achieving SOC-2 compliance, Lead Liaison, LLC demonstrates its dedication to implementing and maintaining stringent security measures that protect client data against unauthorized access and threats.

Catering to a Diverse Clientele

Lead Liaison's achievement is especially significant as it aligns with the company's vision of supporting businesses of all sizes, from large enterprises to small and medium-sized companies. This certification reassures clients that their data is in safe hands, regardless of their business's size or industry. It is a testament to Lead Liaison's ability to offer scalable and secure solutions that can adapt to the unique needs of each business.

The Journey to SOC-2 Compliance

The journey to achieving SOC-2 certification involved a comprehensive evaluation of Lead Liaison's information security policies, practices, procedures, and operations. This process was crucial in ensuring that the company's security measures are not only effective but also consistent with the high standards expected in today's digital landscape. The certification process also involved rigorous testing and assessments by an independent auditor, ensuring unbiased and thorough validation of Lead Liaison's security protocols.

Upcoming ISO 27001 Certification

Looking ahead, Lead Liaison is on track to attain the prestigious ISO 27001 certification in the first half of 2024. This globally recognized standard will further solidify the company's commitment to managing and protecting information assets. The ISO 27001 certification focuses on a comprehensive Information Security Management System (ISMS), providing a systematic approach to managing sensitive company information, ensuring it remains secure.

"At Lead Liaison, we understand that trust is the foundation of all our client relationships. This certification is not just a badge of honor; it's a promise – a promise to uphold the highest standards of data security and to continuously evolve our practices to meet the ever-changing challenges in this digital world. Our journey to these certifications is a reflection of our dedication to excellence and our commitment to be a trusted partner in an increasingly data-driven business landscape." - Ryan Schefke, CEO

A Future Focused on Security and Trust

Lead Liaison's achievements in data security are more than just certifications; they are a reflection of the company's deep-rooted commitment to building a foundation of trust with its clients. In an era where data is a critical asset, Lead Liaison, LLC stands at the forefront of providing secure, reliable, and scalable solutions. This commitment to security is not just a part of the company's operational protocol but a core aspect of its identity.

For more information about Lead Liaison, LLC, and its commitment to data security, please visit https://www.leadliaison.com/support/security-and-scalability/

Lead liaison is a multifunctional event platform speicalizing in Universal Lead Capture, Event Engagement, Sales & Marketing solutions and more with over 5,000 integrations for all common CRM and Marketing Automation platforms.

Media Contact

Brad Froese, Leadliaison, (888) 895-3237, [email protected], Leadliaison.com

