Continuous feedback is the new performance review; Tandem Increases Teams' Productivity, Engagement & Top Player Retention

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- tandem.team, the company helping teams achieve a high performance culture through the habit of feedback, today launches to replace performance review cycles with continuous feedback so that every employee gets the feedback and development they need to succeed. The new generative AI platform takes decades of people management expertise and creates prompts for anti-bias, highly effective feedback — all of which rolls up into one-click check-ins.

Tandem is more than a feedback tool; it is a dynamic platform shaping the future of work. This innovative solution not only facilitates feedback but is set to incorporate comprehensive HR features in the near future, providing advanced capabilities such as the integration of company values into feedback, a HR "radar," and valuable statistics to empower organizations with actionable insights.

"People are deep in annual reviews after a year when most organizations have undergone major shifts, whether navigating hybrid work, reducing force, or shifting priorities in response to a tightening economy," said Tandem COO and co-founder Mel Miller. "The rate of change for people teams seems to only increase, and without prioritizing continuous, effective, and well-documented feedback, recalling detail for reviews can seem impossible. We built Tandem to work in lockstep with existing HR platforms and protocols, so quality feedback improves overall company culture from the individual all the way to the C-suite - unlocking huge value for each person and for the organization overall."

Tandem was purpose-built to weave easily into people teams' existing priorities; rather than being hindered by review time, big rollouts, onboarding, engagement surveys, or other existing programs, teams can launch a culture of feedback at any time. On average, people managers spend 17 hours per employee's review. Through the implementation and practice of habitual feedback, Tandem gives each manager time back for their primary job function by prompting, drafting, and tracking anti-bias and high-quality feedback in the flow of their work.

Cost-effective and IT-friendly, Tandem creates a powerful feedback culture. Here's how:

Built for today's workforce: Tandem is built on Slack, with Microsoft Teams coming soon so your team can get support right where they work. The tool prompts and logs feedback, so feedback is effortlessly incorporated into daily routines.

Conversational AI: Advanced AI brings decades of human expertise into drafting and sharing feedback. Effective feedback is not just about quantity; it's about quality. Tandem helps remove bias and enhances the overall quality of feedback, ensuring it serves as a constructive tool for growth and improvement.

Data-Driven Insights: Tandem doesn't stop at facilitating feedback; it tracks, analyzes, and offers valuable insights that uncover trends, highlight streaks of excellence, and provide benchmarks for comparison. This data equips teams with actionable insights on how much feedback should be shared and what kinds are most effective.

Action oriented: Think of Tandem as a "system of action". Tandem guides your team not only on how to craft high quality feedback, but also on how to actually give the feedback - encouraging your folks to get out of the documenting and into the doing.

Tandem sets clear expectations and underscores high-performance and high-value culture, allowing teams to identify and address issues efficiently, ensuring a harmonious and productive work environment without the wasted time of cumbersome systems. By emphasizing tiny habits, the user-friendly interface helps teams take action right where they work.

"It is well known that high quality and continuous feedback improve team productivity and increase employee engagement, satisfaction and retention, but managers aren't typically equipped to properly drive feedback cultures," said Lauren Humphrey, Tandem CEO and co-founder. "Teams are too often surprised by a negative employee survey or Glassdoor review - or worse - in the exit interview of a top performer. With teams working to do more with less, it's increasingly essential that people have clear expectations and continuous feedback to ensure both a positive and productive culture. People managers know that - and we make it super easy for them to make it a successful habit."

Drawing from their accomplished careers at mission-driven, unicorn startups such as Gusto and Brightwheel, Miller and Humphrey created The Mintable in 2021 to solve the widespread problem of ill-equipped people managers - starting with training. After deep work with HR and managers, the pair recognized the simple yet profound truth: that feedback is the key to unlocking the true value in organizations. To fundamentally transform company culture at the scale required, the team opted to transform the expertise and content underlying The Mintable into the SaaS platform that launches today as Tandem.

"The Mintable tackled one of the most painful organizational problems that exists – management is an incredibly challenging job, and the reality is that great managers are not born, they are made. There hasn't yet been the right solution to help them grow - and going from training to tools is brilliant," said Michael Tolo, Principal, Blackbird. "Tandem is ideally positioned to solve this very real need and is already delivering meaningful impact to managers around the world. Lauren and Melissa are at the forefront of innovation in this space, thanks to their practical approach, deep experience, and sheer passion for helping managers grow."

HR leaders and department heads can visit Tandem to immediately implement the current tool and sign-up for early access to richer features planned for 2024.

Tandem is the company helping teams achieve a high-performance culture through the habit of feedback. Its innovative in-workflow tool, powered by AI and human expertise, empowers teams to embrace a culture of quality, continuous feedback. Headquartered in Denver, Tandem is committed to reshaping the way the world works, one piece of feedback at a time, enabling businesses to flourish, employees to prosper, and society to benefit from a more productive, engaged, and stable workforce. Learn more at tandem.team.

