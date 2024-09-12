Continuous long term cardiovascular monitoring in clinical trials, upcoming webinar hosted by Xtalks

Cardiac monitoring has benefited from the advent of multiple-day recordings, allowing for ECG collection in dynamic settings. Post this

Regulatory agencies are becoming more aware of the need to gather long-term cardiovascular data and the new technologies available to facilitate collection. As long-term cardiovascular technology advances, it will become increasingly easier to utilise it for the collection of continuous cardiovascular safety data in clinical trials.

In this webinar, the expert speaker will discuss:

The basics of long-term cardiac monitoring

What the technology entails

How and when to deploy the technology

What data are collected

How the data are analysed

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into the transformative impact of long-term cardiovascular monitoring technologies on clinical trials.

Join experts from ICON, Dr. Polina Voloshko, MD, Senior Medical Director and Head of Medical & Scientific Affairs, Cardiovascular & Cardiac Safety Solutions; and Timothy Callahan, PhD, Medical & Scientific Director, Cardiac Safety Solutions, for the live webinar on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Continuous long term cardiovascular monitoring in clinical trials.

