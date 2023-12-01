ContinuumCloud & Eleos Health Announce New Partnership Benefiting Behavioral Health Organizations

This partnership between ContinuumCloud's EHR, Welligent, and Eleos Health's specialized behavioral health AI platform provides an efficient and seamless documentation solution for providers.
TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ContinuumCloud, the leading provider of cloud-based solutions intentionally designed for behavioral health and human services organizations, and Eleos Health, the leader in AI for behavioral health, have established a partnership to enhance clinical workflows, improve provider efficiency and reduce manual work.
ContinuumCloud's configurable EHR solution, powered by Welligent, is intentionally designed for the complex needs of behavioral health organizations, with clinical documentation, revenue cycle management and mobile functionality built in for a holistic solution that offers better care delivery. Eleos Health's CareOps Automation technology provides novel generative AI-powered documentation and real-time clinical insights for behavioral health providers, reducing the amount of time and effort spent logging notes and treatment planning. Thanks to this new partnership, behavioral health providers using ContinuumCloud's Welligent EHR solution can enjoy automated documentation and care insights directly within their EHR system.
"Behavioral health providers play a critical role in improving outcomes in our communities," said Andy McCraw, Chief Strategy Officer at ContinuumCloud. "And yet, they are also often tasked with cumbersome, manual work that detracts from their ability to provide high-quality care. We're excited to build a partnership with Eleos to further reduce the administrative burden on providers so that they can focus on what matters most — the people they serve."
Susan Blue, CEO of Community Services Group (CSG) — a large Pennsylvania-based organization that uses Eleos with Welligent EHR — said the feedback she's received from providers on the Eleos rollout and the system's documentation output has been overwhelmingly positive. "Eleos has been an attentive and responsive partner during our implementation process," said Blue. "They have diligently helped us negotiate the onboarding process and have brought us measurable improvements in the documentation completion process. Our clinical staff have found the integration of Eleos into Welligent simple and efficient."
Alon Joffe, the CEO of Eleos Health, said this partnership represents an important step forward in the mission to improve care quality and access with technology. "The partnership with ContinuumCloud will enable providers to benefit from the latest advances in AI," Joffe said. "We look forward to helping more Welligent EHR users free themselves from the burden of documentation and deliver exceptional care fueled by automated clinical insights."
About Eleos Health
Eleos Health turns behavioral health conversations into documentation and intelligence that drives better care. Using proprietary, voice-based Natural Language Understanding (NLU) technology built by clinical experts to accurately interpret, analyze and document behavioral health conversations, Eleos reduces the operational burden on providers while unlocking objective insights into evidence-based care and the therapeutic alliance. Leadership teams can scale supervision and training while gaining unprecedented visibility into staff activity, caseloads and performance as well as population health. Eleos is the only technology of its kind that embeds seamlessly into electronic health records (EHRs), telehealth tools and existing provider workflows. With Eleos CareOps Automation, behavioral health providers and health plans are setting a new standard for care.
About ContinuumCloud
ContinuumCloud offers a spectrum of cloud-based software solutions intentionally designed to meet the unique needs of the behavioral health and human services industry. These solutions include an EHR platform, powered by Welligent; an HCM system, powered by DATIS e3; and a patient engagement platform, powered by CaredFor. Through these offerings, ContinuumCloud empowers organizations to provide high-quality care and deliver on their mission. Learn more at https://continuumcloud.com.
