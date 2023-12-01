ContinuumCloud & Eleos Health Announce New Partnership Benefiting Behavioral Health Organizations

The partnership with ContinuumCloud will enable providers to benefit from the latest advances in AI. Post this

"Behavioral health providers play a critical role in improving outcomes in our communities," said Andy McCraw, Chief Strategy Officer at ContinuumCloud. "And yet, they are also often tasked with cumbersome, manual work that detracts from their ability to provide high-quality care. We're excited to build a partnership with Eleos to further reduce the administrative burden on providers so that they can focus on what matters most — the people they serve."

Susan Blue, CEO of Community Services Group (CSG) — a large Pennsylvania-based organization that uses Eleos with Welligent EHR — said the feedback she's received from providers on the Eleos rollout and the system's documentation output has been overwhelmingly positive. "Eleos has been an attentive and responsive partner during our implementation process," said Blue. "They have diligently helped us negotiate the onboarding process and have brought us measurable improvements in the documentation completion process. Our clinical staff have found the integration of Eleos into Welligent simple and efficient."

Alon Joffe, the CEO of Eleos Health, said this partnership represents an important step forward in the mission to improve care quality and access with technology. "The partnership with ContinuumCloud will enable providers to benefit from the latest advances in AI," Joffe said. "We look forward to helping more Welligent EHR users free themselves from the burden of documentation and deliver exceptional care fueled by automated clinical insights."

About Eleos Health

Eleos Health turns behavioral health conversations into documentation and intelligence that drives better care. Using proprietary, voice-based Natural Language Understanding (NLU) technology built by clinical experts to accurately interpret, analyze and document behavioral health conversations, Eleos reduces the operational burden on providers while unlocking objective insights into evidence-based care and the therapeutic alliance. Leadership teams can scale supervision and training while gaining unprecedented visibility into staff activity, caseloads and performance as well as population health. Eleos is the only technology of its kind that embeds seamlessly into electronic health records (EHRs), telehealth tools and existing provider workflows. With Eleos CareOps Automation, behavioral health providers and health plans are setting a new standard for care.

About ContinuumCloud

ContinuumCloud offers a spectrum of cloud-based software solutions intentionally designed to meet the unique needs of the behavioral health and human services industry. These solutions include an EHR platform, powered by Welligent; an HCM system, powered by DATIS e3; and a patient engagement platform, powered by CaredFor. Through these offerings, ContinuumCloud empowers organizations to provide high-quality care and deliver on their mission. Learn more at https://continuumcloud.com.

Media Contact

MJ Craig, ContinuumCloud, 1 (888) 871-1631, [email protected], https://continuumcloud.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE ContinuumCloud