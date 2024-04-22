ContinuumCloud and TANGO Announce New Partnership to Support Nonprofits

"TANGO's goal of helping nonprofits advance their mission with innovative and cost-effective solutions aligns perfectly with ContinuumCloud's mission to support this historically underserved industry" Post this

"TANGO's goal of helping nonprofits advance their mission with innovative and cost-effective solutions aligns perfectly with ContinuumCloud's mission to support this historically underserved industry," said Dylan Kane, Director of Sales at ContinuumCloud. "This partnership enables us to connect and collaborate more closely with TANGO members so that we can best support them as they serve their communities."

Most recently, TANGO and ContinuumCloud partnered to publish an article on the staffing challenges nonprofits face as well as host a webinar on managing staffing levels with Position Control, which was held on March 14 exclusively for TANGO members. They look forward to partnering on future articles and webinars in the future as well.

About ContinuumCloud

ContinuumCloud offers a spectrum of cloud-based software solutions intentionally designed to meet the unique needs of the behavioral health and human services industry. These solutions include an EHR platform, powered by Welligent; an HCM system, powered by DATIS e3; and a patient engagement platform, powered by CaredFor. Through these offerings, ContinuumCloud empowers organizations to provide high-quality care and deliver on their mission. Learn more about ContinuumCloud here.

About TANGO

The Alliance for Nonproﬁt Growth and Opportunity (TANGO) creates partnerships between nonproﬁt and for-proﬁt organizations to drive innovation, create cost savings, and deliver mission advancement. TANGO brings a wealth of Professional Knowledge, Networking, and Services to help nonproﬁt organizations and communities thrive! Learn more about TANGO here.

