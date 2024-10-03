ContinuumCloud Appoints Brad Nelson as CFO to Manage Growth

ContinuumCloud Appoints Brad Nelson, an Electronic Health Records (EHR) Finance Veteran, as Chief Financial Officer to Manage High-Growth.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ContinuumCloud, the only platform built for behavioral health agencies, has appointed Brad Nelson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Nelson brings extensive experience in finance and operations management within the SaaS and Electronic Health Records (EHR) sectors.

Nelson's appointment comes at a time of rapid growth for ContinuumCloud, as the company expands its presence in core behavioral health markets. As CFO, Nelson will leverage his expertise to accelerate the company's growth strategy.

"Brad's exceptional track record in driving growth and success in the EHR industry makes him an ideal fit for our executive leadership team," said Bob Bates, CEO of ContinuumCloud. "His experience will be invaluable as we execute our plan to empower behavioral health agencies to better serve their markets."

Nelson boasts over 30 years of experience leading financial and operational strategies, with a focus on SaaS companies. Previously, he was CFO of Integrated Practice Solutions, the #1 EHR company in the chiropractic marketplace. Nelson drove substantial growth during his tenure by focusing on the clinical outcomes IPS's clients needed.

"I'm excited to be joining ContinuumCloud during this phase of high growth," said Brad Nelson, CFO. "The company's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that improve outcomes for behavioral health agencies aligns with my passion for harnessing technology to drive positive change in healthcare. I look forward to working with Bob and the talented ContinuumCloud team to accelerate the company's mission."

Nelson's impressive career also includes leadership positions in the solar and biotech industries, achieving remarkable results, where he successfully led a business and guided another company to sustained profitability and growth.

He holds a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from Stanford University and an MBA from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.

About ContinuumCloud

ContinuumCloud is the only platform built for the behavioral health and human services industry. The platform includes an Electronic Health Record (EHR) powered by Welligent, a Human Capital Management (HCM) system powered by DATIS e3, and a patient engagement app powered by CaredFor. Through these solutions, the ContinuumCloud platform empowers organizations to provide high-quality care and deliver on their mission.

