ContinuumCloud Releases 2024 Behavioral Health Industry Trends Report

Only 13% of organizations say they can fill key positions quickly. Post this

A key finding from the report is that recruiting and retention continue to be top of mind for behavioral health leaders. This is especially important as 65% of respondents indicated plans for growth and expansion in 2024. Additional findings from the report include:

Only 13% of organizations say they can fill key positions quickly.

Only 38% of organizations use a patient portal to help clients access their health information.

Less than half (45%) of organizations are using digital tools to streamline workflows.

"This is the eighth annual industry trends report we've released, and it's interesting to see how behavioral priorities have evolved over years," said MJ Craig, Chief Experience Officer at ContinuumCloud. "While many of the overarching themes have remained the same, we've seen how the impact of macroevents continues to create challenges and opportunities for behavioral health organizations. Our goal is to support the industry with insights and innovative solutions to meet their unique needs."

The 2024 Behavioral Health Industry Trends Report is available free of charge, courtesy of ContinuumCloud. You can dive into more industry data in the full report here: https://resources.continuumcloud.com/home-page/2024-behavioral-health-industry-trends-report

About ContinuumCloud

ContinuumCloud offers a spectrum of cloud-based software solutions intentionally designed to meet the unique needs of the behavioral health and human services industry. These solutions include an EHR platform, powered by Welligent; an HCM system, powered by DATIS e3; and a patient engagement platform, powered by CaredFor. Through these offerings, ContinuumCloud empowers organizations to provide high-quality care and deliver on their mission. Learn more at continuumcloud.com.

Media Contact

MaryJane Craig, ContinuumCloud, 1 8773861355, [email protected], www.continuumcloud.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE ContinuumCloud