ContinuumCloud Releases New Report on Tech in Behavioral Health

The 2023 Tech Experiences & Impact Report highlights the impact that technology has on the employee experience, service delivery, and patient outcomes.
TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ContinuumCloud, the leading provider of software solutions for behavioral health and human services organizations, recently released their new industry report, the 2023 Tech Experiences & Impact Report.
The new report highlights the use of various technology solutions, including HCM platforms, EHRs, and patient engagement software, at mid- to large organizations with complex operational requirements. Some of the insights from this report include:
- Only 41% say they have seen a clear ROI from their HCM and Payroll systems.
- 2/3 of organizations are using technology to help address patient engagement.
- Only 44% agree that their EHR has helped streamline processes.
- Nearly half of organizations plan to invest in new technology within the next two years.
"This report reinforces our commitment to understanding the needs of the industry and addressing them head on," said MJ Craig, VP of Product & Marketing at ContinuumCloud. "These insights not only highlight the need for more tailored solutions designed specifically to support the behavioral health industry, but also the impact technology has in shaping care delivery and the experiences of both employees and the people they serve."
The 2023 Tech Experiences & Impact Report features input from more than 250 behavioral health leaders from across the nation. Inside the report, you'll find more insights on the trends, challenges, and future plans of behavioral health and human services organizations. You can view the full report from ContinuumCloud here.
About ContinuumCloud
ContinuumCloud offers a spectrum of cloud-based software solutions intentionally designed to meet the unique needs of the behavioral health and human services industry. These solutions include an EHR platform, powered by Welligent; an HCM system, powered by DATIS e3; and a patient engagement platform, powered by CaredFor. Through these offerings, ContinuumCloud empowers organizations to provide high-quality care and deliver on their mission. Learn more here: https://continuumcloud.com/
