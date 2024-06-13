ContinuumCloud Welcomes Bob Bates as New Chief Executive Officer

"We're confident that his industry expertise and track record with similar organizations will drive ContinuumCloud's success, providing the sector with the much-needed investment in new technology that it needs to enhance service delivery and strengthen our communities." Post this

"Bob is precisely the right person to lead ContinuumCloud forward," said Chelsea Stoner, ContinuumCloud Board Member and General Partner at Battery Ventures. "We're confident that his industry expertise and track record with similar organizations will drive ContinuumCloud's success, providing the sector with the much-needed investment in new technology that it needs to enhance service delivery and strengthen our communities."

"The opportunity I see at ContinuumCloud is an immense one. ContinuumCloud stands out with its unique offering of solutions built for behavioral health. I'm excited to work with the talented team at ContinuumCloud to transform the customer experience, accelerate growth across the organization, and help the company reach its full potential," said Bob Bates. "On a personal note, the behavioral health sector has had a positive impact on my family, as my wife and I went through many of the struggles of raising a severely autistic child. I have always dreamed of having an opportunity like this to give back to an industry that does such meaningful and important work."

Bob's immediate goals as CEO at ContinuumCloud include strengthening relationships with clients to improve customer satisfaction, enhancing quality and speed of services, and driving innovation across the product offerings. His strategic vision is to position ContinuumCloud as a leader in the behavioral health space with a suite of best-in-class software solutions.

Bob's prior experience also includes overseeing global teams of more than 1,500 employees, successfully managing multiple P&Ls, and leading four companies to successful exits. He has held senior positions at RedSail Technologies, Connecture, Peoplenet, Aetna, Molina Healthcare, ACS/Xerox, Benefitfocus, and AT&T. He holds an MBA from Nova University and a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Florida.

About ContinuumCloud

ContinuumCloud offers a spectrum of cloud-based software solutions intentionally designed to meet the unique needs of the behavioral health and human services industry. These solutions include an EHR platform, powered by Welligent; an HCM system, powered by DATIS e3; and a patient engagement platform, powered by CaredFor. Through these offerings, ContinuumCloud empowers organizations to provide high-quality care and deliver on their mission.

Media Contact

