ContinuumCloud Welcomes Jim Madden as New EVP of Marketing & Business Development

Jim's impressive track record and innovative insights will help ContinuumCloud enhance the customer experience across product lines.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ContinuumCloud, the leading provider of behavioral health software solutions, is pleased to welcome Jim Madden to the team as Executive Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. As part of the leadership team, Jim will be focused on aligning product, marketing, and sales teams to drive innovation and enhance the customer experience.

Jim's expertise as a tech executive in high-growth environments makes him an essential asset as ContinuumCloud gears up to scale. He has extensive SaaS experience leading product, marketing, sales, and customer success teams, with a keen ability to listen to and understand client needs – and translate them into actionable insights. His focus on high value attainment for clients will help ContinuumCloud develop better solutions and provide better service for the organizations they support. From product through customer success, Jim's focus is always on value attainment for clients.

"I've been fortunate to have worked with Jim on numerous projects over the past 20 years, and I know first-hand how innovative and results-driven he is," said Bob Bates, CEO at ContinuumCloud. "Jim brings a fresh perspective, and his laser focus on customer satisfaction will maximize value for our clients and their patients."

"I'm ecstatic to help leap ContinuumCloud forward," said Jim Madden. "I've already witnessed how ContinuumCloud's solutions are delivering for our clients, allowing them to focus on their mission. Now, we have a unique opportunity to speed time to value and elevate our solutions by layering in AI technology and enhancing our product stack. I'm looking forward to working closely with our clients to make those possibilities a reality and exceeding their expectations in the process!"

With his global perspective and impressive track record at companies that include Nuance and Five9, Jim will have a dynamic influence on creating an exceptional client experience as he helps shape the future of ContinuumCloud.

About ContinuumCloud

ContinuumCloud offers a spectrum of cloud-based software solutions intentionally designed to meet the unique needs of the behavioral health and human services industry. These solutions include an EHR platform, powered by Welligent; an HCM system, powered by DATIS e3; and a patient engagement platform, powered by CaredFor. Through these offerings, ContinuumCloud empowers organizations to provide high-quality care and deliver on their mission. Learn more at https://continuumcloud.com/.

Media Contact

Kristen McPherson, ContinuumCloud, 1 (888) 871-1631, [email protected], https://continuumcloud.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE ContinuumCloud