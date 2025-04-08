Contour Airlines adding daily roundtrip flight between Chicago and Lewisburg

From June 1 through October 31, 2025, Contour Airlines will offer the roundtrip flight between Lewisburg and Chicago once per day, as part of a temporary seasonal modification of Essential Air Service (EAS) at Greenbrier Valley Airport. Flights will be offered on an Embraer Regional Jet aircraft, with fares starting at $79 one way.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Contour Airlines is adding a new, daily flight between Greenbrier Valley Airport (LWB) and Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), making travel to America's Resort, The Greenbrier, easier than ever before.

From June 1 through October 31, 2025, Contour Airlines will offer the roundtrip flight between Lewisburg and Chicago once per day, as part of a temporary seasonal modification of Essential Air Service (EAS) at Greenbrier Valley Airport. Flights will be offered on an Embraer Regional Jet aircraft, with fares starting at $79 one way.

Since its beginnings nearly 250 years ago, The Greenbrier has taken pride in making it more convenient for guests to travel to the world-class resort in the Allegheny Mountains of West Virginia. The construction of a train station across the street from The Greenbrier's Main Entrance in the early 1900s, the opening of Greenbrier Valley Airport in 1969 and even the completion of Interstate-64 past White Sulphur Springs in 1971 all helped guests from around the world get to America's Resort quickly and efficiently.

The new Contour Airlines flight adds to that tradition, giving travelers non-stop air service from two major hubs into Greenbrier Valley Airport each day, and connecting America's Resort to the world.

Considered the most connected airport in the U.S., and the fifth-most connected airport in the world, Chicago O'Hare has non-stop flights to nearly 250 destinations in North America, South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the North Atlantic region.

The new flights are in addition to the nine roundtrip flights per week between Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) and Greenbrier Valley Regional Airport, which Contour Airlines already provides. Charlotte Douglas International Airport is ranked as the sixth-busiest airport in the United States with 124 gates across five concourses.

A Greenbrier shuttle is available to transport passengers from Greenbrier Valley Airport to America's Resort, a scenic 13-mile ride.

Media Contact

Cam Huffman, The Greenbrier, 3045365215, [email protected], www.greenbrier.com

SOURCE The Greenbrier