Contour Construction LLC Announces Successful Completion of Long-Vacant Premier Creek Building

A new 3-story building addition, complete with a 1,100 sq ft basement and underpinning.

A sleek and modern elevator tower to ensure seamless vertical transportation and accessibility for all individuals.

A stunning 1,500 sq ft rooftop patio and bar, offering breathtaking new views of Carroll Creek and providing an exclusive retreat for leisure and relaxation amidst the charm of Downtown Frederick .

A sophisticated 4,700 sq ft office fit-up, showcasing Contour Construction's proficiency in Adaptive Re-Use, blending modern amenities and ergonomic principles to foster a productive and inspiring work environment.

A versatile 4,600 sq ft shell space designed with flexibility in mind, awaiting a premier retail/restaurant tenant that will enrich the local community with fresh and exciting offerings.

An inviting 2,500 sq ft Creekside courtyard, creating a serene oasis for relaxation, social gatherings, and cultural events, fostering a sense of community and togetherness.

The successful completion of the Creekside project is a testament to Contour Construction's unwavering commitment to excellence. Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, and significant changes to the Owner's Program, the Contour Construction team met these challenges head-on, demonstrating their determination and resilience even in the most trying times. The project was nominated by the Frederick County Office of Economic Development for its annual "Modern Masterpiece" award.

Chris Parsell, CEO of Contour Construction, expressed his satisfaction with the project's completion, stating, "We take immense pride in delivering this exceptional construction project to our valued community. The successful completion of the addition and renovation is a testament to our team's expertise, dedication, and commitment to excellence. We are confident that this venture will stand as a symbol of bridging Frederick's Historic Past with its promising future for years to come."

Contour Construction extends its heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders, including clients, partners, contractors, and the community, for their unwavering support throughout this remarkable construction journey.

