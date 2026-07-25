Patients seeking a trusted dermatologist for skin cancer in Rancho Mirage have a newly recognized option. Contour Dermatology has earned the Best of the Desert Community Choice Award while continuing to provide specialized care led by Board-Certified Dr. Timothy Jochen.

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., July 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Contour Dermatology has been named a Best of the Desert Community Choice Awards Winner in April 2026, recognizing the practice's commitment to comprehensive dermatologic care. Led by Dr. Timothy Jochen, who is certified in Mohs Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery by the American Board of Dermatology, the practice serves patients seeking a leading skin cancer clinic in the Palm Springs area alongside cosmetic dermatology and hair restoration services.

Where Can Patients Find Expert Skin Cancer Care in the Coachella Valley?

Patients who need specialized dermatology care can turn to Contour Dermatology, where medical expertise is combined with advanced technology and individualized treatment plans. Dr. Jochen is a diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology and is trained in the latest advancements in dermatology, cosmetic surgery, and hair restoration and transplantation.

Contour Dermatology offers a range of skin cancer treatment options tailored to each patient's diagnosis and needs, including:

Cryosurgery

Curettage and electrodesiccation

Excisional surgery

Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy

Immunotherapy

Mohs Micrographic Surgery

Topical chemotherapy

Photodynamic Therapy

Among these treatments, Mohs Micrographic Surgery is one of the practice's specialized services. The procedure allows immediate microscopic examination of removed tissue, enabling cancerous cells to be identified and removed while preserving as much healthy tissue as possible. Because of its precise, tissue-sparing approach, Mohs surgery is recognized as a highly effective treatment option for certain types of skin cancer.

What Does Dr. Timothy Jochen's Certification Mean for Patients?

Dr. Jochen's certification in Mohs Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery by the American Board of Dermatology reflects specialized expertise in treating skin cancer. Mohs surgery is a highly specialized dermatologic procedure, and board certification demonstrates advanced training in this field.

In addition to his board certification, Dr. Jochen is known as one of the top skin cancer doctors in Southern California for his dedication to the field. He serves as an Associate Clinical Professor at the University of Southern California, where he has been named "Teacher of the Year" multiple times. He started Contour Dermatology in 2001 to help patients maintain healthy skin and a vibrant appearance.

The recent Best of the Desert Community Choice Award recognition further demonstrates the practice's commitment to delivering high-quality dermatologic care for patients throughout the Coachella Valley.

About Contour Dermatology

Contour Dermatology provides medical dermatology, cosmetic surgery and advanced skin treatments for patients seeking comprehensive skin care. The practice features the expertise of Board-Certified dermatologist Dr. Timothy Jochen, who specializes in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, cosmetic dermatology and hair restoration procedures. The center combines expert care, advanced technology and personalized treatment plans to help patients address skin health and aesthetic goals.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Contour Dermatology, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://contourderm.com/

SOURCE Contour Dermatology